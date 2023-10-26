Heroic CS2 situation explained: Timeline of Heroic’s shocking roster changes

Many Counter-Strike fans knew there would be a sizable amount of pro player movement heading into the CS2 era, but this makeshift offseason is already surpassing some of the most wild expectations. And amidst all of it is major drama with Heroic.

While the legend s1mple takes some time off, Twistzz entertains the idea of returning home to Liquid, and the king of Cloud9 sh1ro looks to leave, a scandalous development has occurred regarding both Heroic and Astralis. A tale of betrayal has seemingly splintered one of the world’s best teams, leading one legend to move on while another temporarily tried to hold what remains together.

Here’s the full timeline of events that has occurred leading to Heroic’s shocking CS2 roster moves.

Heroic benches captain cadiaN, citing differing visions

CadiaN out. Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

At the beginning of October, Heroic surprised everyone with a shocking decision to move long-time IGL and AWPer Casper “cadiaN” Møller to the bench, citing a “mutual decision made due to differing visions for the future of the team.”

Over the past few years, most notably with Heroic, cadiaN established himself as one of Counter-Strike‘s best and most unique players, as few have successfully played both the IGL and primary AWPer role together so well. On top of his unique role set, cadiaN is also well known for his clutch factor and unyielding passion, having produced numerous highlights followed by a triumphant roar.

In an interview with Dexerto, cadiaN stated he had some ideas for changes within Heroic, but he did not go into detail regarding them. He did relay the same statement from Heroic regarding “differing visions,” but Heroic’s later announcement shone a completely different light on that excuse.

Heroic signs 5-time Major winner dupreeh for the remainder of 2023

And dupreeh is in. Photo via PGL

As one Danish legend exits, another steps in. Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, following his departure from Vitality, signed with Heroic for the remainder of 2023. Dupreeh is the most decorated and accomplished CS:GO player of all-time, with the distinction of competing at all 19 CS:GO Majors, having won five.

Heroic benches stavn and jabbi, exposes Astralis’ plan

Did someone say drama? Image via BLAST

Just a couple weeks removed from cadiaN’s benching, Heroic threw fuel onto the fire with the decision to bench both Martin “stavn” Lund and Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard, while also providing a wild backstory.

According to Heroic, the two players “initiated a push to replace cadiaN,” and gave the organization an ultimatum regarding the matter. Heroic claims the players agreed to extend their contracts if they let cadiaN go, but the org said that the players communicated future plans to sign with Astralis after being presented with their extensions.

The development instantly became an even bigger talking point than cadiaN’s benching amongst the community, especially considering the controversial poaching history between Heroic and Astralis.

Stavn claims Heroic’s statement is untrue

Who to believe? Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

So far only one side of the story has been presented; Astralis has not responded publicly or to the Dot inquiry regarding the matter. But one of the players involved who feels their name has been besmirched has responded.

Stavn put out a short tweet on the matter after the Heroic statement: “Gotta love the world we live in. What is the saying? Truth always prevails.”

Currently, Heroic is competing with starters Rasmus “sjuush” Beck and René “TeSeS” Madsen, in addition to dupreeh and temporary stand-ins Christoffer “Chr1zN” Storgaard and William ‘sirah’ Kjærsgaard.

