CadiaN returns to Heroic’s CS2 lineup—but only momentarily

A lot has happened with Heroic since he was benched.

CadiaN has rejoined Heroic’s starting lineup ahead of the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Final in November, the organization confirmed on Oct. 30.

The Danish captain will have one last hurrah with Heroic in front of fans during the tournament at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen. Though Heroic didn’t confirm where cadiaN is heading next, it’s been reported he’s in talks to join Team Liquid soon alongside FaZe Clan’s star Twistzz.

welcome @caspercadiaN – he will be standing in for us one last time in the Royal Arena 🥰 — HEROIC (@heroicgg) October 30, 2023

CadiaN was shockingly moved to Heroic’s bench early in October, weeks after Heroic failed to secure a spot in the ESL Pro League season 18 playoffs despite having a favorable draw. Heroic revealed later that the organization had to choose between cadiaN and the rest of the team as Martin “stavn” Lund and Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard wanted to oust the captain.

Even though Heroic sided with stavn and jabbi, the duo told the organization they were interested in joining Astralis, Heroic revealed. This forced Heroic to temporarily bench stavn and jabbi on Oct. 25 and go after stand-ins from MOUZ’s academy team.

While having cadiaN as a stand-in for the BLAST Premier Fall Final is definitely good news for Heroic amid the chaos the organization is in, it also means Heroic couldn’t convince cadiaN to stay after the latest developments.

It also remains unclear who else Heroic will field at the BLAST Premier Fall Final. The team has been playing with the trio of dupreeh, Rasmus “sjuush” Beck, and René “TeSeS” Madsen plus two of MOUZ NXT’s players in Christoffer “Chr1zN” Storgaard and William “sirah” Kjærsgaard. With cadiaN back, Heroic only needs one other stand-in if it can’t use jabbi or stavn.

The BLAST Premier Fall Final will be played from Nov. 22 to 26 and will feature Vitality, FaZe, Natus Vincere, Complexity, Astralis, Cloud9, and Ninjas in Pyjamas in addition to Heroic.

