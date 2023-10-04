Heroic captain cadiaN shockingly benched ahead of competitive CS2 season start

One of Counter-Strike’s top teams over the past few years has moved their enigmatic captain to the bench just a few weeks into the era of CS2.

The Heroic organization, fielders of one of the top Danish CS rosters, announced today that Casper “cadiaN” Møller is stepping down from the active roster and taking a seat on the bench. Heroic said the choice was a “mutual decision made due to differing visions for the future of the team.”

CadiaN, who has captained the Heroic roster since the end of 2019, has been regarded as one of the game’s top players as both an in-game leader and a primary AWPer. Over the past three years, roughly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic era of Counter-Strike, Heroic has been one of the best teams in CS, effectively taking the throne from Astralis as the elite Danish team.

In an interview with Dexerto, cadiaN expressed that he had wanted to see some changes to Heroic heading into CS2, but “some people wanted a different way.” CadiaN told Dexerto that he believes these changes would have elevated Heroic once again, similar to how the changes that brought refrezh and sjuush in eventually panned out after early criticism, and added that meeting in the middle with Heroic wasn’t good enough.

The long-time Heroic captain’s journey doesn’t look like it’s ending here though, with cadiaN saying that he’s “far from satisfied,” and that he’s been grinding lots of CS2. He says he plans on taking his time but is leaving nothing off the table, including a potential international move, or a shift away from the IGL and AWPer combo he’s found success with.

Given the timing of the move, it’s likely that cadiaN won’t be on stage for IEM Sydney, the event serving as the unofficial tier one debut of competitive CS2. However, there are still many months until the PGL Copenhagen Major, and the illustrious trophy that eluded cadiaN for all his years in CS:GO.

