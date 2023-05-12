CadiaN’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Sometimes, all you need is the expertise of a veteran.

Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST Premier

Heroic’s captain and AWPer cadiaN is one of the most passionate CS:GO pros out there and also a veteran in the scene, having played in the first Major at DreamHack Winter 2013. He has been playing the game since the very beginning, which makes him a perfect example to follow if you’re looking up new settings.

The Dane has played many roles throughout his career but has settled as an AWPer for over five years. If you want to play with the AWP as well, some of cadiaN’s configs such as crosshair and video settings might help you optimize your CS:GO setup.

Without further ado, here’s every relevant setting cadiaN has in CS:GO, including his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, viewmodel, and config. Remember that some of the settings are purely down to preference, so you might want to make adjustments if it doesn’t fit you.

CadiaN’s crosshair settings

CadiaN’s crosshair size is average, not too small but definitely not big. You can check out how his rifle/pistol crosshair and his AWP crosshair look in-game below.

Screenshot by Leonardo Biazzi via Valve
Screenshot by Leonardo Biazzi via Valve

Here’s the crosshair code, in case you think cadiaN’s crosshair fits you.

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 250; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1.1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2;

CadiaN’s mouse settings

DPI400CS:GO sensitivity
2.4
eDPI880Zoom Sensitivity1
Hz1000Windows Sensitivity6
Raw Imput1Mouse Acceleration0
Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black / Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

CadiaN’s video settings

Display ModeFullscreenResolution1280×960 / 240 HZ
Scaling modeStretchedAspect ratio4:3
Brightness100 percentColor ModeComputer Monitor
Global Shadow QualityLowModel / Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabledEffect DetailLow
Shader DetailLowBoost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabledMultisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabledTexture Filtering ModeAnisotropic 4x
V-SyncDisabledMotion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabledUse Uber ShadersEnabled
CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / Screen: ZOWIE XL2546K

CadiaN’s viewmodel settings

FOV68Offset X
2.5
Offset Y1Offset Z-1.5
Presetpos3Shift Left Amt1.5
Shift Right Amt0.75Recoil0
Righthand1

CadiaN’s launch options

  • -novid
  • -high
  • -tickrate 128
  • -allow_third_party_software

If you want your CS:GO to start with the same launch option as cadiaN’s, you must right-click the CS:GO icon on Steam’s Library, click on Properties, and copy and paste each launch option above.

CadiaN’s config

If you want more than using cadiaN’s, ýou can download his config file and make your game run exactly like his, including the same key binds. All you need to do is place the config file in the folder “CSGO” inside Steam’s Counter:Strike: Global Offensive folder on your computer and type “exec config.cfg” on the game’s console.

About the author

Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

