CadiaN’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Heroic’s captain and AWPer cadiaN is one of the most passionate CS:GO pros out there and also a veteran in the scene, having played in the first Major at DreamHack Winter 2013. He has been playing the game since the very beginning, which makes him a perfect example to follow if you’re looking up new settings.
The Dane has played many roles throughout his career but has settled as an AWPer for over five years. If you want to play with the AWP as well, some of cadiaN’s configs such as crosshair and video settings might help you optimize your CS:GO setup.
Without further ado, here’s every relevant setting cadiaN has in CS:GO, including his crosshair, mouse sensitivity, viewmodel, and config. Remember that some of the settings are purely down to preference, so you might want to make adjustments if it doesn’t fit you.
CadiaN’s crosshair settings
CadiaN’s crosshair size is average, not too small but definitely not big. You can check out how his rifle/pistol crosshair and his AWP crosshair look in-game below.
Here’s the crosshair code, in case you think cadiaN’s crosshair fits you.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 50; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 250; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -2; cl_crosshairsize 2.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 1.1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2;
CadiaN’s mouse settings
CadiaN’s video settings
CadiaN’s viewmodel settings
CadiaN’s launch options
- -novid
- -high
- -tickrate 128
- -allow_third_party_software
If you want your CS:GO to start with the same launch option as cadiaN’s, you must right-click the CS:GO icon on Steam’s Library, click on Properties, and copy and paste each launch option above.
CadiaN’s config
If you want more than using cadiaN’s, ýou can download his config file and make your game run exactly like his, including the same key binds. All you need to do is place the config file in the folder “CSGO” inside Steam’s Counter:Strike: Global Offensive folder on your computer and type “exec config.cfg” on the game’s console.