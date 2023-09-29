First big CS2 tournament happening in October, despite pros warning the game isn’t ready

The CS:GO days are over.

S1mple stares at his monitor with a disappointing semblant.
Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

IEM Sydney 2023, a $250,000 tournament running from Oct. 17 to 22, will be CS2’s first big esports event—but professional players think the game isn’t ready for competitions yet.

Though fans have wanted to watch pros play CS2 since the game was still in beta, and they were excited after ESL’s announcement regarding IEM Sydney and its future tournaments on Sept. 29, Valve still needs to make lots of improvements to CS2 after its global release on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Many pros are just now starting to play CS2 as they were still practicing in CS:GO before the game launched. NiKo, arguably the best rifler in CS:GO history, wrote on Twitter on Sept. 28 that CS2 isn’t ready yet after getting his first feel of the game.

Dev1ce, a four-time Major champion with Astralis, wrote the same day that CS2’s gameplay isn’t smooth, and that it doesn’t feel better than CS:GO. Complexity’s star EliGE went further by explaining exactly what he thinks Valve should do to fix the problems after playing his first CS2 scrims on Sept. 27.

There’s enough evidence to back up the pros’ sentiment regarding CS2. The game is still riddled with enormous bugs, and the playerbase keeps finding more. The bug reports are likely to keep coming for some time, maybe even after IEM Sydney is concluded.

Most of the bugs are related to smoke grenades, which have been overhauled for CS2. On top of the bugs, pros have also shared concerns about CS2’s tick rate, as they feel their shots don’t connect like they did in CS:GO.

Related
Fatal flaw with CS2 smokes makes everyone look like hackers
CS2 launches with a strange Nuke smoke bug that is equally funny and annoying
S1mple thinks one controversial feature in CS2 is actually worse at launch

Pros, however, will have to accept that CS:GO is over and get used to CS2 despite its flaws at the beginning. 16 teams will play at IEM Sydney, including some of the best in the world such as Vitality, ENCE, G2, FaZe Clan, and Natus Vincere.

About the author
Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

More Stories by Leonardo Biazzi