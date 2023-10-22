Report says Team Liquid to reunite with former superstar

According to a report from Dust2.us, Team Liquid is set to reunite with Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, a famous former Liquid Counter-Strike player.

In the past, Twistzz helped Team Liquid win an IEM Grand Slam, an honor earned by winning four Major-tier ESL events within a ten-event span. The North American core of the roster became one of the best rosters of all time from the continent across all esports before Twistzz left in 2019. He would go on to win another IEM Grand Slam and a Major with an international FaZe Clan roster.

He’s one of just six players from North America to win a Major and one of a select few to win two IEM Grand Slams, putting him in the top ten of all-time Counter-Strike prize money earners per esportsearnings.com.

The rumored move would bring Liquid closer back to a North American core and a spot in the Americas, which it abandoned earlier in 2023 for a European-majority squad. The roster fell apart after just three months due to a number of underwhelming performances in the twilight of the CS:GO era of competitions.

Liquid is also rumored to be linked to negotiations with former Heroic star AWPer and IGL CadiaN, and going after a number of other high-profile signings per the Dust.2 us report. During the time Liquid abandoned the NA region, many fans and analysts have proclaimed Complexity the best team in the region.

Team Liquid failed to qualify for IEM Sydney, the first big event in the history of CS2. At the BLAST Fall Showdown, they played with head coach Damian “daps” Steele as a stand-in. The team has looked listless both in the server and in management, but bringing back the most decorated player in NA CS history would be a big step in the right direction. There are still contracts to sign, but Liquid appears to finally be making some savvy roster moves.

About the author