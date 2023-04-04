Former CS pro shows off the best Counter-Strike 2 smokes on Dust II

The life cycle of CS:GO is coming to an end after the launch of Counter-Strike 2 in limited testing build last month. If you want to play CS2 competitively, this is the perfect opportunity for you to learn how to use their smoke grenades on Dust II, the franchise’s most iconic map, as most of the players still don’t know. But, if you’re uncertain about what smokes you should learn first, former CS pro Balázs “KODIAK” Török has laid off all the must-know smokes you need to use in the new version of Dust II.

Learning how to utilize smoke grenades in Counter-Strike is a must if you wish to play ranked matches and make it past the first ranks. Great utility usage allows you to create plays for yourself and your team and it can also be used to confuse your opponents with fake executes. The most essential grenade players must know, according to KODIAK, is the Mid smoke from T spawn. This one allows you and your team to get to Catwalk without being easily killed by the Counter-Terrorists watching Mid.

After learning how to smoke Mid on Dust II, there are a couple of other smoke grenades you’ll want to learn. The CT spawn smoke is one of them as it’s very useful in the B split strategy, which consists of entering B Tunnels and Mid at the same time to crunch the CTs holding the B site. When CT spawn is blocked with a smoke, all that the CTs can do is try to spam you as it’s not safe for them to cross that smoke.

And finally, the third-best smoke you should learn is the one that blocks CT spawn so you can cross safely from Long to A ramp. In CS2‘s Dust II, there’s a way to block CT spawn with just one smoke rather than two like it is in CS:GO, and you can learn it in KODIAK’s video. This is possible because of the smoke changes Valve made for CS2. Now, they automatically fill the space, interact with the scenario, and are dynamic items.

If you got access to CS2‘s limited testing, you can only play on Dust II for now, so it’s the perfect time for you to learn all the essential smoke grenades on the map.