Counter-Strike 2’s limited test is now live

The limited test for Counter-Strike 2 is now live. CS:GO was updated on March 22 and from now on, select players will have the chance to download CS2 and try the game for themselves.

The game was officially announced a few hours prior. During the announcement, Valve said only select players will have the chance to dive into limited playtesting, with more people having the chance to do so as time goes on.

The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test is now live. Detailed information around the Limited Test can be found here: https://t.co/X4EQGkDxSI — CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023

Some pro players and streamers claimed that they got access to the limited test, like former BIG player Owen “smooya” Butterfield, who had over 160,000 viewers on his Twitch stream from CS2 at the time of writing. There are also a bunch of players who say that they can’t play the limited test yet, like Natus Vincere’s s1mple and Cloud9’s sh1ro.

Therefore, it looks like players will be continuously let into CS2 as time goes on since pro players feel like the obvious choice to get access first. The official release of the game is scheduled for the summer of 2023.

CS2 will upgrade every major element of CS:GO. It’s announced to have revamped maps like Mirage, Dust II, Nuke, and Overpass, while also adding an upgraded tick rate system, introducing new smoke grenades, and more.

During the game’s announcement, the developers shed some light on some of the gameplay elements, which immediately shocked a few of the pro players, like s1mple, who claimed that smoke grenades work incredibly.