Even s1mple can’t believe how good Counter-Strike 2’s smokes look

S1mple, the best player ever in CS:GO, had the most candid reaction when he saw how the smoke grenades will function in Counter-Strike 2, which was announced today and will come out this summer as an upgrade to CS:GO.

The G.O.A.T couldn’t believe what he was looking at and seemed mesmerized by how different the smokes will work in CS2. “Wow, what the fuck,” s1mple told the casters at ESL Pro League season 17. “Did you actually try this? I don’t believe it, fuck this.”

After hearing what the casters had to say on ESL’s casting sofa, however, s1mple looked excited and called his Natus Vincere teammate Valeriy “b1t” Vakhovskiy so he could check out the changes too.

Valve almost did a full overhaul on the smoke grenades of CS2, in comparison to how they function in CS:GO nowadays. The smoke grenades will become dynamic volumetric objects that will interact with the environment and in-game situations. Like Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill told s1mple, the smoke will fade away temporarily with gunfire and explosions and is affected by the map’s lightning. All of this makes the smoke look really different than it is in CS:GO, including its colors.

The smokes in CS2 will automatically fill the space they’re in, for example in Dust II’s B Tunnels, and create cool interactions with objects around them. Smokes will also show to everyone the same way as dynamic objects, which in theory will remove all the one-way smokes that exist in CS:GO and the gimmicks that come along with it.

Valve has also showcased how it will implement a sub-tick system to the servers, which will make movement and shooting way smoother in CS2 in comparison to CS:GO. This way, the server will know the exact moment you fired your shot and pressed a key to move, meaning that what you see on your screen is what you’ll get.

And the maps have been reworked according to what Valve thought they needed. Some of them will receive minor upgrades, while others have been completely overhauled.

Based on only the content that was revealed today, it seems that s1mple and his fellow professional players will have plenty of new mechanics to learn when CS:GO upgrades to CS2. If you’re interested in testing the game in the initial stages, you’ll need to hope that Valve gives you access to the CS2 limited test.