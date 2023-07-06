Best pro player crosshair codes in CS:GO

Professional CS:GO player s1mple walks to the stage of IEM Rio 2023 with a smile on his face.
Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming

Playing with a good crosshair is vital to nailing headshots in CS:GO. Many players find the game’s default crosshair too big and dislike the dynamic feature, though. This is where the crosshairs that professional players use come in clutch.

After Valve implemented crosshair codes to CS:GO, you can simply copy and paste a crosshair that you liked to start using it. While you may not possess the abilities of players of the caliber of s1mple, ZywOo, and dev1ce, you can play with their exact crosshair and see if it suits you.

Instead of relentlessly searching for CS:GO crosshairs online, we’ve gathered all the best pro player crosshairs we could find in this one article. It’s a matter of preference, but after using m0NESY’s crosshair, I won’t change it anytime soon. Test a lot of them and pick the one you enjoyed most.

Here are the best CS:GO crosshairs used by pro players and how you can import the code to your game.

Best pro CS:GO players crosshairs

Player name and teamCrosshair code
Aleksib (NAVI)CSGO-Jp4hk-AfzML-FcpUT-2pfxZ-kSLoD
apEX (Vitality)CSGO-idk3k-MD5qw-6b9rH-tr7u7-KPh8E
arT (FURIA)CSGO-KYFYs-tNLXD-WXmzG-raZEx-8Er7C
Ax1Le (Cloud9)CSGO-nZtuj-eHzcb-8fyLe-Cxbwc-NHpEM
b1t (NAVI)CSGO-9OysP-sFw9b-dHiXx-VXUA2-hif4D
broky (FaZe Clan)CSGO-Gfqt6-ZjheF-jyOEr-2VjX8-XTFuA
blameF (Astralis)CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD
cadiaN (Heroic)CSGO-OsK33-i3cCK-C3HFj-8NFp3-HpCxH
dev1ce (Astralis)CSGO-jvnbx-S3xFK-iEJXD-Y27Nd-AO6FP
electroNic (NAVI)CSGO-eJxbP-TpvSq-MOhe6-PTKWW-NoRBD
EliGE (Complexity)CSGO-BFTzN-avOyU-djZEM-FmwKd-v5TCP
FalleN (FURIA)CSGO-TpORA-p9Ley-TLQ3P-HzXJY-U9z6A
flameZ (Vitality)CSGO-VxTDO-uUGK3-wsSfC-kO6Yz-iyXsO
HObbit (Cloud9)CSGO-tNKL3-nvYRR-MyrEa-Ds9kN-bkWjM
huNter- (G2)CSGO-fefXh-O6xYZ-FdCHQ-OP9Kq-qKwLA
Jabbi (Heroic)CSGO-4PQMC-kA9Ho-muNQv-9u2BJ-tLXoN
Jame (Virtus Pro)CSGO-xaqow-cUtCU-MYdu3-qC47b-ZHZML
jks (G2)CSGO-Un7wk-YEcd5-YUnK4-eoFqZ-LbRVP
karrigan (FaZe Clan)CSGO-CP44i-z2D7K-dpJhE-TvPaj-MaMbM
k0nfig (NiP)CSGO-jPHWX-2Rv8b-oAAaP-eRHBs-pevvE
KSCERATO (FURIA)CSGO-VraXK-7zmqf-LQjcY-7VSZz-PDNfN
Magisk (Vitality)CSGO-Ch7e4-W6rmt-rj9Tw-2HmUn-RfK5O
m0NESY (G2)CSGO-hzrMn-jXu8b-R7VH4-hQ9aa-OnMHA
NAF (Team Liquid)CSGO-yHoxk-iT4Un-WQcGC-ftm6y-6NZfE
NiKo (G2)CSGO-UwUWf-AScRw-fmW79-woFNe-wLsuL
rain (FaZe Clan)CSGO-mbppN-WGdqq-XeBH8-bmdyV-fxwPB
ropz (FaZe Clan)CSGO-UcXBk-p9Jpo-tJiAr-J6qNc-mRFuA
s1mple (NAVI)CSGO-UwUWf-AScRw-fmW79-woFNe-wLsuL
sh1ro (Cloud9)CSGO-oit62-q2AsV-L2SHE-3hoEJ-cMwLA
Spinx (Vitality)CSGO-HsTKJ-UzdPk-qvWjm-Y2FDE-eJH8D
stavn (Heroic)CSGO-mw7Mq-5QZfQ-Bj8m7-LHMTr-cVGOP
tabseN (BIG)CSGO-xjXqo-C9vj8-kzmGn-UKdLu-HRsuL
Twistzz (FaZe Clan)CSGO-9axTZ-n8pEc-uCqW3-SWTK7-3WOAK
YEKINDAR (Team Liquid)CSGO-7ANjy-XxRae-25YoE-7Bfnp-QQSFE
ZywOo (Vitality)CSGO-Qzpx5-BRLw8-xFPCS-hTns4-GHDhP

How to import a crosshair code into CS:GO

To start using the same crosshairs as pro players in CS:GO, all you have to do is follow these easy steps below. We also took screenshots, just in case you have any difficulties.

  1. Launch CS:GO.
  2. Click the “wheel” on the left-hand side to open the settings menu.
  3. Click “Game” and scroll to the “Crosshair” section.
  4. Click “Share or Import.”
  5. Copy and paste one of the crosshair codes above and click “Import.”

After you complete these steps, you’ll have successfully imported a crosshair into CS:GO. If you don’t like it, repeat the process with another one.

About the author

Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

