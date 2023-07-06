Best pro player crosshair codes in CS:GO

Playing with a good crosshair is vital to nailing headshots in CS:GO. Many players find the game’s default crosshair too big and dislike the dynamic feature, though. This is where the crosshairs that professional players use come in clutch.

After Valve implemented crosshair codes to CS:GO, you can simply copy and paste a crosshair that you liked to start using it. While you may not possess the abilities of players of the caliber of s1mple, ZywOo, and dev1ce, you can play with their exact crosshair and see if it suits you.

Instead of relentlessly searching for CS:GO crosshairs online, we’ve gathered all the best pro player crosshairs we could find in this one article. It’s a matter of preference, but after using m0NESY’s crosshair, I won’t change it anytime soon. Test a lot of them and pick the one you enjoyed most.

Here are the best CS:GO crosshairs used by pro players and how you can import the code to your game.

Best pro CS:GO players crosshairs

Player name and team Crosshair code Aleksib (NAVI) CSGO-Jp4hk-AfzML-FcpUT-2pfxZ-kSLoD apEX (Vitality) CSGO-idk3k-MD5qw-6b9rH-tr7u7-KPh8E arT (FURIA) CSGO-KYFYs-tNLXD-WXmzG-raZEx-8Er7C Ax1Le (Cloud9) CSGO-nZtuj-eHzcb-8fyLe-Cxbwc-NHpEM b1t (NAVI) CSGO-9OysP-sFw9b-dHiXx-VXUA2-hif4D broky (FaZe Clan) CSGO-Gfqt6-ZjheF-jyOEr-2VjX8-XTFuA blameF (Astralis) CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD cadiaN (Heroic) CSGO-OsK33-i3cCK-C3HFj-8NFp3-HpCxH dev1ce (Astralis) CSGO-jvnbx-S3xFK-iEJXD-Y27Nd-AO6FP electroNic (NAVI) CSGO-eJxbP-TpvSq-MOhe6-PTKWW-NoRBD EliGE (Complexity) CSGO-BFTzN-avOyU-djZEM-FmwKd-v5TCP FalleN (FURIA) CSGO-TpORA-p9Ley-TLQ3P-HzXJY-U9z6A flameZ (Vitality) CSGO-VxTDO-uUGK3-wsSfC-kO6Yz-iyXsO HObbit (Cloud9) CSGO-tNKL3-nvYRR-MyrEa-Ds9kN-bkWjM huNter- (G2) CSGO-fefXh-O6xYZ-FdCHQ-OP9Kq-qKwLA Jabbi (Heroic) CSGO-4PQMC-kA9Ho-muNQv-9u2BJ-tLXoN Jame (Virtus Pro) CSGO-xaqow-cUtCU-MYdu3-qC47b-ZHZML jks (G2) CSGO-Un7wk-YEcd5-YUnK4-eoFqZ-LbRVP karrigan (FaZe Clan) CSGO-CP44i-z2D7K-dpJhE-TvPaj-MaMbM k0nfig (NiP) CSGO-jPHWX-2Rv8b-oAAaP-eRHBs-pevvE KSCERATO (FURIA) CSGO-VraXK-7zmqf-LQjcY-7VSZz-PDNfN Magisk (Vitality) CSGO-Ch7e4-W6rmt-rj9Tw-2HmUn-RfK5O m0NESY (G2) CSGO-hzrMn-jXu8b-R7VH4-hQ9aa-OnMHA NAF (Team Liquid) CSGO-yHoxk-iT4Un-WQcGC-ftm6y-6NZfE NiKo (G2) CSGO-UwUWf-AScRw-fmW79-woFNe-wLsuL rain (FaZe Clan) CSGO-mbppN-WGdqq-XeBH8-bmdyV-fxwPB ropz (FaZe Clan) CSGO-UcXBk-p9Jpo-tJiAr-J6qNc-mRFuA s1mple (NAVI) CSGO-UwUWf-AScRw-fmW79-woFNe-wLsuL sh1ro (Cloud9) CSGO-oit62-q2AsV-L2SHE-3hoEJ-cMwLA Spinx (Vitality) CSGO-HsTKJ-UzdPk-qvWjm-Y2FDE-eJH8D stavn (Heroic) CSGO-mw7Mq-5QZfQ-Bj8m7-LHMTr-cVGOP tabseN (BIG) CSGO-xjXqo-C9vj8-kzmGn-UKdLu-HRsuL Twistzz (FaZe Clan) CSGO-9axTZ-n8pEc-uCqW3-SWTK7-3WOAK YEKINDAR (Team Liquid) CSGO-7ANjy-XxRae-25YoE-7Bfnp-QQSFE ZywOo (Vitality) CSGO-Qzpx5-BRLw8-xFPCS-hTns4-GHDhP

How to import a crosshair code into CS:GO

To start using the same crosshairs as pro players in CS:GO, all you have to do is follow these easy steps below. We also took screenshots, just in case you have any difficulties.

Launch CS:GO. Click the “wheel” on the left-hand side to open the settings menu. Click “Game” and scroll to the “Crosshair” section. Click “Share or Import.” Copy and paste one of the crosshair codes above and click “Import.”

Click the “wheel” on the left to prompt the settings menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Click “Game” and scroll down all the way to the “Crosshair” section. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Click “Share or Import” to paste a crossair code. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve Paste a crosshair code and click “Import” to finalize the process. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Valve

After you complete these steps, you’ll have successfully imported a crosshair into CS:GO. If you don’t like it, repeat the process with another one.

