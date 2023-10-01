Some players enjoy collecting new skins and cosmetics in CS2, which allow them to show off their sense of style. Whenever there’s a major content patch, Valve adds new skins to the game, and 2023 was no different. Introduced in various grades and wear, picking the best skin in CS2 for your favorite gun may end up being more difficult than expected.
CS2’s core gameplay mechanics are relatively easy to understand, and it doesn’t take long before a complete beginner can start picking up the ropes. While the gameplay is engaging enough to make thousands of players come back every day for more action, there’s more to enjoy in CS2.
A gun skin in CS2 can become popular overnight after a professional player decides to use it in an important match during an event, or it can end up being a fan favorite due to its looks. The skins below were organized in no particular order, and their price estimations were based on the data provided by the Steam Community Market.
Here are the best CS2 skins of 2023.
1) AK-47 | Head Shot
The Revolution Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $47 to $1,050
“Powerful and reliable, the AK-47 is one of the most popular assault rifles in the world. It is most deadly in short, controlled bursts of fire. It has been custom painted with a “HEAD SHOT GUN” graffiti and finished with a pearlescent coating. Everyone has goals, but are you willing to put in the work to achieve them? – Booth, Arms Dealer”
2) AWP | Duality
The Revolution Collection – Classified Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $22 to $220
“High risk and high reward, the infamous AWP is recognizable by its signature report and one-shot, one-kill policy. It has been custom painted with a snake on either side. One snake is red and the other is gold. There’s two sides to every story.”
3) SG 553 | Cyberforce
The Revolution Collection – Mil-Spec Rifle
Estimated price range: $0.5 to $4
“The terrorist-exclusive SG553 is a premium scoped alternative to the AK47 for effective long-range engagement. The CYBERFORCE INC logo has been custom painted over a red and black base. “CYBERFORCE INC: We secure your future so you don’t have to!”
4) UMP-45 | Wild Child
The Revolution Collection – Classified SMG
Estimated price range: $9.5 to $115
“The misunderstood middle child of the SMG family, the UMP45’s small magazine is the only drawback to an otherwise versatile close-quarters automatic. Beneath sketches of bullets, a crown, and other designs, bands of neon color are the base of this custom painted UMP-45. The concept is simple, it’s the execution that’s difficult.”
5) R8 Revolver | Banana Cannon
The Revolution Collection – Restricted Pistol
Estimated price range: $2 to $18
“The R8 Revolver delivers a highly accurate and powerful round at the expense of a lengthy trigger-pull. Firing rapidly by fanning the hammer may be the best option when point-blank stopping power is required. It has been custom painted to resemble a very ripe banana. Catch them slipping.”
6) MAC-10 | Sakkaku
The Revolution Collection – Restricted SMG
Estimated price range: $2 to $15
“Essentially a box that bullets come out of, the MAC-10 SMG boasts a high rate of fire, with poor spread accuracy and high recoil as trade-offs. In specific lighting the eyes on this custom painted MAC-10 glow red. Make your perception their reality.”
7) M4A1-S | Emphororsaur-S
The Revolution Collection – Restricted Rifle
Estimated price range: $4 to $52
“With a smaller magazine than its unmuffled counterpart, the silenced M4A1 provides quieter shots with less recoil and better accuracy. It has been custom painted to look like a dinosaur is clawing through the side of the weapon. Feeding frenzy.”
8) M4A4 | Temukau
The Revolution Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $40 to $1,150
“More accurate but less damaging than its AK-47 counterpart, the M4A4 is the full-auto assault rifle of choice for CTs. A custom paint job in the style of Japanese animation has been applied and depicts a female CT agent fighting against a T-side rush. Stand your ground!”
9) Glock-18 | Umbral Rabbit
The Revolution Collection – Restricted Pistol
Estimated price range: $2 to $23
“The Glock 18 is a serviceable first-round pistol that works best against unarmored opponents and is capable of firing three-round bursts. It has been custom painted with a dreamlike scene of a mystical rabbit hopping before a full moon. Take a leap of faith.”
10) Tec-9 | Rebel
The Revolution Collection – Mil-Spec Pistol
Estimated price range: $0.5 to $3
“An ideal pistol for the Terrorist on the move, the Tec-9 is lethal in close quarters and features a high magazine capacity. This custom painted TEC-9 is covered in loosely affiliated designs using a muted color palette. One shot, one kill, one round at a time.”
11) MAG-7 | Insomnia
The Revolution Collection – Mil-Spec Shotgun
Estimated price range: $0.5 to $4
“The CT-exclusive Mag-7 delivers a devastating amount of damage at close range. Its rapid magazine-style reloads make it a great tactical choice. It has been custom painted with a design depicting fish swimming into a person’s mouth using an orange and black color palette. Gulp, gulp, gulp.”
12) MP5-SD | Liquidation
The Revolution Collection – Mil-Spec SMG
Estimated price range: $0.5 to $8
“Often imitated but never equaled, the iconic MP5 is perhaps the most versatile and popular SMG in the world. This SD variant features an integrated silencer, making an already formidable weapon whisper-quiet. Its dark base and carefully selected red and blue highlights make this custom painted MP5-SD appear as if it’s glowing under ambient light. Quiet reflection.”
13) M4A4 | Eye of Horus
The Anubis Collection – Covert Rifle
Estimated price range: $355 to $2,300
“It has been custom painted with a white base, gold accents, and the Egyptian falcon god Horus.”
14) FAMAS | Waters of Nephthys
The Anubis Collection – Classified Rifle
Estimated price range: $62 to $748
“The blues on this custom painted FAMAS shift as lighting conditions change.”
15) Glock-18 | Ramese’s Reach
The Anubis Collection – Restricted Pistol
Estimated price range: $13 to $260
“The Nile river has been custom painted on the slide and the grip depicts Ramesses I, the founding pharaoh of ancient Egypt’s 19th Dynasty.”
16) AWP | Black Nile
The Anubis Collection – Mil-Spec Sniper Rifle
Estimated price range: $3 to $70
“The lines of this custom paint job resemble grooves on a topographical map.”
