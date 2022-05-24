All CS:GO Major winners

There is truly no game like Counter-Strike, and there is no greater achievement in the iconic shooter than capturing the Major. Since 2013, Valve has sponsored the prize pool of the most illustrious CS:GO tournament, giving players and teams a top accolade to chase across months, years, and careers.
To this date, 17 of these Majors have been put on, with 12 different organizations claiming iterations of the trophy. Currently, Astralis holds the record with four total, and are the only team to win three straight. Ninjas in Pyjamas hold the record for most grand finals appearances with five, and were able to turn one of those appearances into a championship. FaZe Clan are the reigning champions after their impressive run at PGL Antwerp 2022.
Here is every single CS:GO team to win a Major, in chronological order starting with the most recent champions.
PGL Antwerp 2022: FaZe Clan
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen
- Robin “ropz” Kool
- Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
- Helvijs “broky” Saukants
- Håvard “rain” Nygaard
PGL Stockholm 2021: Natus Vincere
- Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy
- Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Denis “electroNic” Sharipov
- Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov
StarLadder Berlin 2019: Astralis
- Emil “Magisk” Reif
- Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
IEM Katowice 2019: Astralis
- Emil “Magisk” Reif
- Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
FACEIT London 2018: Astralis
- Emil “Magisk” Reif
- Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
ELEAGUE Boston 2018: Cloud9
- Timothy “autimatic” Ta
- Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip
- Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham
- Tarik “tarik” Celik
- William “RUSH” Wierzba
PGL Krakow 2017: Gambit
- Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko
- Abai “HObbit” Hasenov
- Däuren “AdreN” Qystaubae
- Rüstem “mou” Telepov
- Mikhail “Dosia” Stolyarov
ELEAGUE Atlanta 2017: Astralis
- Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjærbyee
- Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
- Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
- Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
- Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander
ESL One Cologne 2016: SK Gaming
- Marcelo “coldzera” David
- Epitácio “TACO” de Melo
- Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
- Fernando “fer” Alvarenga
- Lincoln “fnx” Lau
MLG Columbus 2016: Luminosity Gaming
- Marcelo “coldzera” David
- Epitácio “TACO” de Melo
- Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
- Fernando “fer” Alvarenga
- Lincoln “fnx” Lau
DreamHack Cluj-Napoca 2015: Envy
- Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt
- Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
- Vincent “Happy” Cervoni Schopenhauer
- Kenny “kennyS” Schrub
- Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey
ESL One Cologne 2015: Fnatic
- Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson
- Robin “flusha” Rönnquist
- Jesper “JW” Wecksell
- Markus “pronax” Wallsten
- Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson
ESL One Katowice 2015: Fnatic
- Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson
- Robin “flusha” Rönnquist
- Jesper “JW” Wecksell
- Markus “pronax” Wallsten
- Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson
DreamHack Winter 2014: Team LDLC
- Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt
- Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey
- Vincent “Happy” Cervoni Schopenhauer
- Edouard “SmithZz” Dubourdeaux
- Richard “shox” Papillon
ESL One Cologne 2014: Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund
- Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson
- Adam “friberg” Friberg
- Richard “Xizt” Landström
- Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg
ESL Major Series One Katowice 2014: Virtus.pro
- Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski
- Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas
- Filip “NEO” Kubski
- Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski
- Paweł “byali” Bieliński
DreamHack Winter 2013: Fnatic
- Andreas “schneider” Lindberg
- Robin “flusha” Rönnquist
- Jesper “JW” Wecksell
- Markus “pronax” Wallsten
- Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg