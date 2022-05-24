All CS:GO Major winners

There is truly no game like Counter-Strike, and there is no greater achievement in the iconic shooter than capturing the Major. Since 2013, Valve has sponsored the prize pool of the most illustrious CS:GO tournament, giving players and teams a top accolade to chase across months, years, and careers.

To this date, 17 of these Majors have been put on, with 12 different organizations claiming iterations of the trophy. Currently, Astralis holds the record with four total, and are the only team to win three straight. Ninjas in Pyjamas hold the record for most grand finals appearances with five, and were able to turn one of those appearances into a championship. FaZe Clan are the reigning champions after their impressive run at PGL Antwerp 2022.

Here is every single CS:GO team to win a Major, in chronological order starting with the most recent champions.

PGL Antwerp 2022: FaZe Clan

Image via PGL

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Robin “ropz” Kool

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

PGL Stockholm 2021: Natus Vincere

Image via ESPAT and PGL.

Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electroNic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

StarLadder Berlin 2019: Astralis

Image via StarLadder

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

IEM Katowice 2019: Astralis

Image via ESL

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

FACEIT London 2018: Astralis

Image via FACEIT

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

ELEAGUE Boston 2018: Cloud9

Photo via [Jamie Villanueva](https://twitter.com/junioritis)

Timothy “autimatic” Ta

Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip

Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham

Tarik “tarik” Celik

William “RUSH” Wierzba

PGL Krakow 2017: Gambit

Photo via DreamHack

Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko

Abai “HObbit” Hasenov

Däuren “AdreN” Qystaubae

Rüstem “mou” Telepov

Mikhail “Dosia” Stolyarov

ELEAGUE Atlanta 2017: Astralis

Image via ELEAGUE

Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjærbyee

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

ESL One Cologne 2016: SK Gaming

Image via ESL

Marcelo “coldzera” David

Epitácio “TACO” de Melo

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Fernando “fer” Alvarenga

Lincoln “fnx” Lau

MLG Columbus 2016: Luminosity Gaming

Image via Major League Gaming

Marcelo “coldzera” David

Epitácio “TACO” de Melo

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Fernando “fer” Alvarenga

Lincoln “fnx” Lau

DreamHack Cluj-Napoca 2015: Envy

Image via DreamHack

Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Vincent “Happy” Cervoni Schopenhauer

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub

Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey

ESL One Cologne 2015: Fnatic

Image via ESL

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson

Robin “flusha” Rönnquist

Jesper “JW” Wecksell

Markus “pronax” Wallsten

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

ESL One Katowice 2015: Fnatic

Image via ESL

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson

Robin “flusha” Rönnquist

Jesper “JW” Wecksell

Markus “pronax” Wallsten

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

DreamHack Winter 2014: Team LDLC

Image via DreamHack

Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt

Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey

Vincent “Happy” Cervoni Schopenhauer

Edouard “SmithZz” Dubourdeaux

Richard “shox” Papillon

ESL One Cologne 2014: Ninjas in Pyjamas

Image via ESL

Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund

Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson

Adam “friberg” Friberg

Richard “Xizt” Landström

Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg

ESL Major Series One Katowice 2014: Virtus.pro

Image via ESL

Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski

Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas

Filip “NEO” Kubski

Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski

Paweł “byali” Bieliński

DreamHack Winter 2013: Fnatic

Image via DreamHack