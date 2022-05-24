All CS:GO Major winners

Every name to ever lift the trophy.

Photo via PGL

There is truly no game like Counter-Strike, and there is no greater achievement in the iconic shooter than capturing the Major. Since 2013, Valve has sponsored the prize pool of the most illustrious CS:GO tournament, giving players and teams a top accolade to chase across months, years, and careers.

To this date, 17 of these Majors have been put on, with 12 different organizations claiming iterations of the trophy. Currently, Astralis holds the record with four total, and are the only team to win three straight. Ninjas in Pyjamas hold the record for most grand finals appearances with five, and were able to turn one of those appearances into a championship. FaZe Clan are the reigning champions after their impressive run at PGL Antwerp 2022.

Here is every single CS:GO team to win a Major, in chronological order starting with the most recent champions.

PGL Antwerp 2022: FaZe Clan

Image via PGL
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen
  • Robin “ropz” Kool
  • Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken
  • Helvijs “broky” Saukants
  • Håvard “rain” Nygaard

PGL Stockholm 2021: Natus Vincere

Image via ESPAT and PGL.
  • Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy
  • Valerii “b1t” Vakhovskyi
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
  • Denis “electroNic” Sharipov
  • Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

StarLadder Berlin 2019: Astralis

Image via StarLadder
  • Emil “Magisk” Reif
  • Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
  • Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
  • Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
  • Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

IEM Katowice 2019: Astralis

Image via ESL
  • Emil “Magisk” Reif
  • Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
  • Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
  • Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
  • Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

FACEIT London 2018: Astralis

Image via FACEIT
  • Emil “Magisk” Reif
  • Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
  • Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
  • Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
  • Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

ELEAGUE Boston 2018: Cloud9

Photo via [Jamie Villanueva](https://twitter.com/junioritis)
  • Timothy “autimatic” Ta
  • Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip
  • Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham
  • Tarik “tarik” Celik
  • William “RUSH” Wierzba

PGL Krakow 2017: Gambit

Photo via DreamHack
  • Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko
  • Abai “HObbit” Hasenov
  • Däuren “AdreN” Qystaubae
  • Rüstem “mou” Telepov
  • Mikhail “Dosia” Stolyarov

ELEAGUE Atlanta 2017: Astralis

Image via ELEAGUE
  • Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjærbyee
  • Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen
  • Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth
  • Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz
  • Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

ESL One Cologne 2016: SK Gaming

Image via ESL
  • Marcelo “coldzera” David
  • Epitácio “TACO” de Melo
  • Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
  • Fernando “fer” Alvarenga
  • Lincoln “fnx” Lau

MLG Columbus 2016: Luminosity Gaming

Image via Major League Gaming
  • Marcelo “coldzera” David
  • Epitácio “TACO” de Melo
  • Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
  • Fernando “fer” Alvarenga
  • Lincoln “fnx” Lau

DreamHack Cluj-Napoca 2015: Envy

Image via DreamHack
  • Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt
  • Dan “apEX” Madesclaire
  • Vincent “Happy” Cervoni Schopenhauer
  • Kenny “kennyS” Schrub
  • Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey

ESL One Cologne 2015: Fnatic

Image via ESL
  • Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson
  • Robin “flusha” Rönnquist
  • Jesper “JW” Wecksell
  • Markus “pronax” Wallsten
  • Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

ESL One Katowice 2015: Fnatic

Image via ESL
  • Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson
  • Robin “flusha” Rönnquist
  • Jesper “JW” Wecksell
  • Markus “pronax” Wallsten
  • Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

DreamHack Winter 2014: Team LDLC

Image via DreamHack
  • Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt
  • Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey
  • Vincent “Happy” Cervoni Schopenhauer
  • Edouard “SmithZz” Dubourdeaux
  • Richard “shox” Papillon

ESL One Cologne 2014: Ninjas in Pyjamas

Image via ESL
  • Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund
  • Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson
  • Adam “friberg” Friberg
  • Richard “Xizt” Landström
  • Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg

ESL Major Series One Katowice 2014: Virtus.pro

Image via ESL
  • Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski
  • Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas
  • Filip “NEO” Kubski
  • Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski
  • Paweł “byali” Bieliński

DreamHack Winter 2013: Fnatic

Image via DreamHack
  • Andreas “schneider” Lindberg
  • Robin “flusha” Rönnquist
  • Jesper “JW” Wecksell
  • Markus “pronax” Wallsten
  • Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg