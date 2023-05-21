One of a kind: dupreeh reaches unmatchable CS:GO milestone with BLAST Paris Major title

Danish CS:GO rifler dupreeh has become the only player in the world with five Major titles under his belt after helping Vitality win BLAST Paris Major on May 21 against GamerLegion at the Accor Arena in front of thousands of fans.

This was the first CS:GO Major dupreeh won with Vitality. The Dane signed with the French organization in January 2022 after spending more than five years under the Astralis banner, in which he won the ELEAGUE Atlanta Major in January 2017, the FACEIT London Major in September 2018, the IEM Katowice Major in March 2019, and the StarLadder Berlin Major in September 2019.

And because BLAST Paris Major was the last CS:GO Major ever, as Valve will switch to Counter-Strike 2 going forward, no other player can match what dupreeh has accomplished. His current teammate Magisk and his former teammates gla1ve, dev1ce, and Xyp9x are all behind him with four Major titles each.

“It couldn’t be better,” dupreeh said in the post-match interview with James Banks at the Accor Arena. “When I joined Vitality, my individual goal was to win one more Major, and I achieved that today.”

Not only did dupreeh reach this incredible milestone at BLAST Paris Major, but he also played an important role in Vitality’s title. He averaged a 1.11 rating after 10 maps played in the $1.25 million CS:GO competition, according to HLTV, despite not being the team’s main star.

This isn’t the only milestone dupreeh has reached at the BLAST Paris Major. After Vitality qualified for the event in the Europe RMR in April 2023, he became the only one to play in every one of the 19 Majors Valve organized.

