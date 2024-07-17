In Cookie Run: Kingdom, the most useful Cookies in combat, whether in the game’s PvE or PvP modes, belong to the Epic-rarity or higher. But some Rare Cookies still make the cut, including Gumball Cookie.

Recommended Videos

Most of these Rare Cookies can easily be advanced since you have more chances of getting their copies through the game’s different gacha rolls. In Gumball Cookie’s case, he can be used as a more decent damager if you upgrade him for as many stars as possible. And it’s quite easy to do it in Cookie Run: Kingdom, as long as you grind to roll for the gacha.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gumball Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use.

Best Gumball Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings that you can use for Gumball Cookie are either five Searing Raspberry or five Swift Chocolate toppings. The former will allow you to bring out the full potential of Gumball Cookie as a damager, making you use him with his possible maximum damage output. The latter, on the other hand, gives you the potential to use Gumball Cookie’s ability for as many times as possible.

Spam the cannon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gumball Cookie’s ability is called Art-illery, in which he launches bubble gum shots three times at enemies, inflicting for up to 264 percent of damage to them, and an additional 3.6 percent damage per level. The enemies’ attack speed will also be decreased for up to minus 20 percent for six seconds in total.

You can opt for the five Searing Raspberry toppings option if you make Gumball Cookie the main damager of your team. But if he’s your secondary damager and you prefer to use another Cookie as your main damager, you may resort to the five Swift Chocolate toppings build.

Who is Gumball Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Shots fired. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gumball Cookie is a Rare, Bomber-type Cookie best placed in the Rear. He was released during the launch of Cookie Run Kingdom in 2021. According to his lore, Gumball Cookie “is out on a mission to transform the dull world into a fun and colorful playground with his gumball cannon.”

In terms of looks, Gumball Cookie wears a blue body suit with shades of pink and yellow. His eyes are yellow, and he holds a cannon-like weapon where balls of gum are his bullets.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy