Season three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is bringing some hot new content to the games, but there will also be a special new event called Trophy Hunt launching alongside the battle pass and other goodies.

On April 10, Activision announced a new limited-time event coming to the franchise where players can earn limited-time items like blueprints, operator skins, XP tokens, and more all while playing their favorite CoD mode.

Here’s all you have to know about the Trophy Hunt event coming to CoD.

What is Trophy Hunt in MW2?

Image via Activision

Trophy Hunt is a limited-time event in Call of Duty to kick off season three in MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ. The event is currently scheduled to last until the midseason update, which will likely launch sometime around the middle of May.

Here’s all the details on how Trophy Hunt works across all of CoD’s game modes:

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer: “Every unique enemy drops one trophy. In non-round-based modes, this must be picked up in order to be banked. In round-based modes, such as Search & Destroy, simply eliminating a unique enemy Operator grants one banked trophy.”

“Every unique enemy drops one trophy. In non-round-based modes, this must be picked up in order to be banked. In round-based modes, such as Search & Destroy, simply eliminating a unique enemy Operator grants one banked trophy.” Warzone 2 (Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder): “Both enemy Operators and AI Combatants drop trophies. Trophies are lost upon death. Win the match or bank them at a Buy Station.”

“Both enemy Operators and AI Combatants drop trophies. Trophies are lost upon death. Win the match or bank them at a Buy Station.” DMZ: “Both enemy Operators and AI Combatants drop trophies. Trophies are lost upon death. Successfully exfiltrate or bank them at a Buy Station.”

Players can then take the trophies they have earned and spend them in the Event section of the main menu, exchanging them for various limited time rewards.

MW2 Trophy Hunt rewards

Image via Activision

Activision revealed a handful of Trophy Hunt rewards, both of which are unique blueprints for some of the most popular guns in the game.

“The first Weapon Blueprint, the “Nightsting” assault rifle, is a primary weapon based on one of the community’s most popular weapon platforms — the TAQ-56,” Activision said. “The five available attachments are balanced well for multiplayer, and the weapon can hold its own in medium-range engagements within Warzone 2.“

Related: Here are the patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 3

With a plethora of rewards available, the blueprints are just the beginning, although they appear to be the biggest and best rewards since they were mentioned specifically by the publisher.

“The other assault rifle blueprint, the ‘Venom Strike,’ is based on the special DMZ reward weapon platform and is built for both quick handling and multi-combatant engagements,” Activision said. “Both of these weapon blueprints are specifically designed for night operations, which you can drop into as part of the new Oilfields map in MW2 multiplayer.”

Other rewards will be added into the Event exchange store “at some point during the event,” Activision said, including calling cards, double XP tokens, and two operator skins in addition to the blueprints.

This article will be updated with more information on Trophy Hunt as it becomes available.