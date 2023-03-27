Call of Duty players are always fiending for more content to freshen up their grind in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Luckily, Activision has a content plan with seasonal updates in the pipeline throughout every calendar year to keep new content coming to the game each month. Every two months, there’s a new season, and the months in between get “season reloaded” updates with further new stuff to enjoy.

Season two of MW2 and Warzone 2 is quickly winding to an end, meaning season three is on the way. CoD players are already chomping at the bit to grind out new weapons, maps, and more in the latest CoD titles.

Here’s when players can expect to enjoy some fresh new content in Call of Duty.

MW2 and Warzone 2 season three start date

Image via Activision

The official start date for season three has not been announced yet, but the in-game timer on the season two battle pass gives us an idea of when the new season will be hitting the servers.

Currently, the timer says that season two will end on April 11. This means that the new season will likely begin on April 12, which is a Wednesday, lining up with previous seasonal releases throughout MW2 and other recent CoD games.

What time does MW2 and Warzone 2 season three start?

Image via Activision

The timer does not specify when the new season will begin, but previous seasons have all started at 9am CT or 10am CT, depending on daylight saving time and other varying reasons.

In previous seasons, CoD has allowed players to pre-load the update in the days before the release so that they can begin playing immediately once the new season is live. Players looking to hop into the update right away should clear their schedules for the afternoon of April 12.

What’s new in MW2 and Warzone 2 season three?

Screengrab via Activision

Each season of CoD, there’s new content to play. For season three, players can expect new weapons, some new multiplayer maps, a new operator, and a battle pass with 100 tiers of items to unlock.

Seasonal updates also usually include some quality-of-life changes and new content additions to Warzone 2 and DMZ’s maps, such as new points of interest, new mechanics, new contracts, and other fun gameplay changes.

Official information about what’s coming in season three will be revealed in the weeks ahead of its release.