An iconic CoD sniper rifle returns in Modern Warfare 2 season 3

Call of Duty has just dropped some news that will be beautiful, bolt-action music to the ears of Modern Warfare 2 players everywhere.

In a new social media post today, Infinity Ward invited FaZe Dirty to its studio to help promote the new season of MW2 and Warzone 2, and the trickshot sniper was a great choice to show off a new gun that will be hitting the game when the new season begins next week.

We invited @FaZeDirty for a surprise Season 03 playtest 😯



What he didn't know was an old friend would be joining him. The FJX Imperium Sniper drops with Season 03 on April 12 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bbexo9T9of — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 3, 2023

The new sniper rifle, the FJX Imperium, is a fancy new title for a gun that will be immediately recognizable to anyone who played the original MW2 in 2009 or watched any kind of sniper montage during that time period.

That’s right, CoD gamers, it’s none other than the Intervention. The all-time favorite sniper is back in season three as part of the battle pass, and that’s probably enough for any retired quickscoper or trickshotter to come out of retirement for the new season.

The video also confirmed the release date for the new season, along with a new six-vs-six map never seen before called Pelayo’s Lighthouse. More about the new season should be announced in the coming days to supplement today’s reveal.

Season three of MW2 and Warzone 2 has now been confirmed to begin next week on April 12.