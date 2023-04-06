Here's all the new stuff coming to DMZ this season.

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode is finally getting some substantial content in the upcoming season three update, due to hit on April 12.

While Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s battle royale modes are getting a lot of love, DMZ is also getting refreshed with some new stuff for fans of the extraction mode to dig into that will freshen up the experience.

Related: Here are the early patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 3

With a full road map reveal, CoD players now have a lot to look forward to over the coming weeks and months, and an overhaul to the existing DMZ gameplay experience is just the beginning.

Here’s what players can expect for new stuff to do in season three of DMZ.

What’s new in DMZ season 3?

The full list of patch notes for DMZ is incoming sometime before the update is deployed, but on April 6, Activision announced some of the new content that’s coming to the extraction shooter mode in season three.

Barter system

Image via Activision

DMZ players can find a new function at buy stations all over the playable area with the barter system, which is described as “a way to award Operators who stock up on items… to swap them for other valuables.”

Activision teased that “the Trader may not have what you want, but they will always have what you need” and confirmed the barter system is not player-to-player, although you can still trade items with friendly players simply by dropping them.

Workbench

Image via Activision

Workbenches are a new addition to DMZ as well, and they can be found near buy stations to let players modify Contraband weapons on the fly.

“For a nominal cash fee, the Workbench allows an operator to add attachments they have unlocked for the Contraband’s weapon platform onto a piece of Contraband or remove them piece by piece,” Activision said.

Described as “helpful for those times when a 5.5x scope does not fit on a fast-firing SMG or when a sniper rifle needs an extended mag,” Activision says that the workbench feature “will become another way to spend that hard-earned cash on something impactful for that infiltration and beyond.”

Active Duty Operators

Image via Activision

Multiple playable operators are coming to DMZ in season three, functioning as separate DMZ characters with their own items and equipment.

Before deploying, players will select the playable operator for that infiltration, allowing more customization to allow players to choose which operator to play in different styles and with different objectives.

“For example, you can have one Active Duty Operator saved up for the major story missions and Building 21 runs, stacked up with a three-plate Carrier, self-revive kit, and more, then have another that is built for scavenging items with nothing but a one-plate carrier to their name,” Activision said.

New faction

Image via Activision

A new faction is coming in season three, offering its own mission tiers at launch, plus even more in-season. Activision did not reveal further information about the faction just yet.

New bosses and missions

Image via Activision

Season three will introduce a number of new faction missions, along with a new contract called Secure Supplies. The new contract will mark containers in the Exclusion Zone with “essential gear.”

There will also be at least two new bosses in season three, although they are also shrouded in mystery.

“Operators should prepare to face new threats across the various Exclusion Zones, as there are not one, but two bosses that intel suggests are [[REDACTED]],” Activision said. “Intel also suggests that deep underground in Al Mazrah, there is [[REDACTED]].”