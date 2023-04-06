Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s season 3 road map provides details on new maps, modes, weapons, and an additional battle pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s season three will kick off next with a deluge of content, Activision announced today.

In a lengthy blog post chock full of information, the company revealed a road map for the new season, which is full of content that players have come to expect from the seasonal releases that refresh the games every two months.

It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII



The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ https://t.co/d4N2tw9NF4 pic.twitter.com/kXrWWlkw83 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 6, 2023

On top of several new weapons and maps, MW2 multiplayer is adding the popular two-vs-two Gunfight mode, which debuted in 2019’s Modern Warfare, as well as returning modes Cranked, Face Off, and Ground War Infected.

The devs also announced something called BlackCell, an addition to the battle pass filled with more unlocks for players who burn through the default seasonal pass quickly. For an extra $30, players get more CoD Points, an operator, additional battle pass unlocks, and several exclusive cosmetics.

Warzone 2 is getting a refresh with Massive Resurgence, a 150-player version of the respawn mode made popular on smaller maps, this time on the massive Al Mazrah locale. And later during the season, the midseason update will finally add the long-anticipated ranked mode for battle royale.

The DMZ mode for Warzone 2 is also getting some new stuff, including a barter system for players to trade gear for other valuables, a workbench to modify Contraband weapons, a new faction, new boss enemies, and the addition of several “active duty operator” slots for players to continue playing the extraction mode.

Image via Activision

Activision also confirmed the return of the World Series of Warzone, which this time will conclude with a LAN event for the first time ever.

Season three of MW2 and Warzone 2 kicks off next week on April 12.