Warzone Ranked, Plunder, and Al Mazrah Resurgence coming in Modern Warfare 2 season 3

A new video posted today confirmed the arrival of ranked play in Warzone 2, the return of Plunder mode, and Resurgence on Al Mazrah in Modern Warfare 2’s season three next week.

The short teaser video confirmed some upcoming new additions to CoD, most of which are focused on Warzone 2 as opposed to MW2’s multiplayer modes.

Alejandro and Valeria settle this once and for all in Season 03 launching April 12.

The arrival of Warzone Ranked has been anticipated for battle royale players for quite some time, as has the return of Plunder, a very popular mode from the original Warzone game that did not launch with the new title in November.

The teaser also mentioned the return of Gunfight in MW2, along with the fast-paced Cranked mode, and “multiplayer maps,” alluding to multiple maps being added throughout the season on top of the one that’s already been confirmed.

The video ends with the mention of something named Blackcell, which would be a new addition to the game. It’s unknown what Blackcell is at this time, but it’s likely a new kind of mode in one of the CoD games. More information about the season should come between now and its launch.

Season three of MW2 and Warzone 2 begins next week on April 12.