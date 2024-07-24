The best STG44 loadout in Warzone

Warzone’s season five brings a top-tier assault rifle, the STG44, into the game’s arsenal, and it’s a familiar weapon to those who’ve played the battle royale’s Pacific era.

The STG44 is a new assault rifle in Warzone season five. It’s a modern version of the STG-44, a weapon from World War II that was a popular pick in previous games such as CoD: WWII and Vanguard.

Most new weapons quickly take over the meta, and while it’s still early, the STG44 can slip into the long-range meta to join the likes of MCW and SVA 545. Either way, we’ve got the build so you can dominate your lobbies with the season five assault rifle in Warzone.

Here’s our choice for the best STG loadout and build in Warzone.

Best STG44 loadout in Warzone

Never miss a shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The hard-hitting STG44 shines during mid- and long-range engagements, especially in Warzone’s vast, open battlefields. So we leaned into its strengths and equipped attachments to improve its recoil control and damage range.

Best STG44 build in Warzone

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel: Heinrichter C70 Long Bar

Heinrichter C70 Long Bar Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Ammunition: 7.92x33mm High Grain Rounds

7.92x33mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 50 Round Drum

We’re running these attachments for the STG44 because they considerably increase the assault rifle’s damage and range, which is excellent considering its incredible accuracy and recoil control. To kick off the build, we equipped Quartermaster Suppressor to buff the gun kick and recoil control while taking you off the minimap when firing shots.

The Heinrichter C70 Long Bar and 7.92x33mm High Grain Rounds work well together to increase the damage range. While the iron sights on the STG44 are clean, and you can opt to run a Stock attachment for more control, we prefer running the old, reliable Corio Eagleseye 2.5x for a clean zoom and negligible visual recoil. The 50 Round Drum will let you wipe many enemies without constantly reloading.

Best STG44 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary Weapon: AMR9 or Static-HV

AMR9 or Static-HV Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The STG44 made a powerful return, and you can make it a mainstay in your loadout by using Double Time and Sleight of Hand, which buff your Tac Sprint duration and let you reload your weapon quickly. Tempered is a no-brainer, enabling you to fully plate up with just two armor plates instead of three.

For the final perk, we’re running High Alert, which alerts you when an enemy has you in their sights. Considering the Superi 46 and FJX Horus received nerfs in the season five update, you can run the AMR9, which got a considerable buff, or the latest SMG, Static-HV.

The Frag and Smoke Grenades are excellent options to clear structures or quickly create some cover to reposition.

