Season five of Modern Warfare 3 brings a top-tier assault rifle into the fold, and it should be familiar to fans of the franchise.

Continuing with its World War II-era roots, Sledgehammer Games is adding the STG assault rifle to MW3 and Warzone for season five, marking a powerful comeback for a weapon that FPS gamers should be well accustomed to already.

Here’s how to unlock the STG in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the STG in MW3 and Warzone?

The STG is a new assault rifle added to MW3 and Warzone in season five. It’s a modernized version of the STG-44, a World War II-era weapon, and a popular gun in previous games such as CoD: Vanguard and CoD: WWII.

“The rifle that heralded the age of the assault rifle as a global standard,” Activision said of the gun. “Fully automatic and chambered in 7.92x33mm, this is a hard-hitting primary weapon.”

Immediately available in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone once unlocked, the STG has a high probability of shaking up the meta with its hard-hitting attributes and ammo caliber, especially once it’s leveled up and tweaked in the Gunsmith.

How to get the STG in MW3 and Warzone

Will you unlock it first? Image via Activision

The STG is unlocked as part of the season five battle pass in MW3 and Warzone. It can be found in Sector Seven of the season five battle pass, in the top left region, as notated in the image above.

To unlock the STG as soon as possible, navigate upwards from Sector One through Sectors Two and Four until you get to Seven. Unlock all of the rewards within Sector Seven, and the STG will be yours.

Alternatively, you can get the battle pass blueprint version of the STG in Sector 17, which is found down and to the right from the BlackCell battle pass’ starting point.

“[The STG’s] power results in a signature recoil pattern that though noticeable is easily controlled for accurate fire,” Activision describes. “The weapon’s high-quality iron sights potentially free up an extra attachment slot if you forgo an optic. Fine tune your playstyle in Gunsmith with attachments like a 60 Round Mag and the recoil-reducing JAK BFB Aftermarket Part. However you build it, its powerful base ensures you’ll come out with a reliable weapon.”

Once it’s yours, the STG could become a mainstay in your loadouts, no matter the game mode.

MW3 and Warzone season five begins on July 24.

