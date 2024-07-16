When does MW3 and Warzone Season 5 release?

A new Call of Duty is in the works, but before Black Ops 6 releases in October, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone have a few seasons left in the tank.

The next update is coming real soon. Like every seasonal update so far, Season Five is set to introduce new content in CoD, including new weapons, maps, and a massive collaboration with the WWE. Here’s all the info you need on when to expect the Season Five update for MW3 and Warzone and what will be included.

When is Warzone and MW3 Season 5 update?

Almost here. Image via Activision

MW3 and Warzone Season Five begins on Wednesday, July 24. We know the date from the in-game timer showcasing the days left in Season Four. The developers also confirmed Season Five’s release with the WWE crossover teaser on July 12.

What’s in MW3 and Warzone Season 5?

The developers are yet to announce the roadmap for Season Five, but we can expect the official blog post in just a few days, possibly on Wednesday, July 17.

However, dataminers have leaked crucial information regarding the upcoming weapons, game modes, and much more. Here’s what we know so far.

New weapons in MW3 and Warzone Season 5

One leaker claimed on July 8 these weapons could arrive in the upcoming season:

STG-44

RPL-20

Compound Bow (or Crossbow)

(or Crossbow) Spear

While the Vanguard’s STG-44 assault rifle has been rumored to enter the MW3’s weapon arsenal for several months, the RPL-20 light machine gun is a relatively new leak not many players had heard about yet. We can also expect a few Aftermarket Parts available to unlock for the MORS and BAL-27 once the new season arrives.

New maps and game modes

In the inaugural episode of the official CoD podcast, senior director of Activision studio communications Stephanie Snowden talked about upcoming title Black Ops 6 and the next season for MW3. “We’ve done sort of like different takes and twists, so we had like the infected version of Rust that was called Tetanus. So we’re bringing cell shading variants of these maps,” said Stephanie.

They also revealed the maps getting cel-shaded in Season Five:

Toonoxide – Rust remake

– Rust remake Celship – Shipment remake

– Shipment remake Ink House – Stash House remake

Straight out of a comic book. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re unaware, the cel-shaded style has a 2D drawing look that appears a bit cartoony, similar to the Sketched Out Tracer Pack Operator skin added in February. We may get more original maps on top of the three remakes, however, little is known about the modes, so we’ll have to wait for the official announcement for the scoop.

