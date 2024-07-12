WWE superstars coming to Call of Duty MW3 season 5—and we’re already dreaming of the finishers

Get ready to lay the smackdown in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone: The WWE is coming to CoD as part of the franchise’s next collab.

The WWE will be “bringing its best to the ring in CoD” for season five, Activision said in a Twitter/X post today, which included a short teaser for the season coming on July 24. At the end of the video, three shadows can be seen approaching a wrestling ring.

It's about to be a smackdown 💥@WWE is bringing its best to the ring in Call of Duty Season 5 starting July 24 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AXkfo7Xdcl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 12, 2024

It’s anyone’s guess who the three shadows belong to, but some educated guesses can be made. The shadow on the left might be sporting a bald head, which could be Stone Cold Steve Austin, but it could just as easily be current company face Cody Rhodes. The middle figure seemingly has a mohawk, which evokes Rey Mysterio Jr. for now.

The shadow on the right, however, could be just about anybody. They may have long hair, which could be any number of male or female superstars, such as previous legends like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the Undertaker, or current stars like Roman Reigns or Rhea Ripley.

There may even be a fourth, invisible wrestler in the teaser, too, which undoubtedly confirms John Cena as one of the participants. Either way, we should know more next week when the season five information begins to flow.

This crossover makes sense for the WWE since its SummerSlam premium live event is coming shortly after season five launches, which means both the wrestling company and Activision could use the event to promote the skin bundles in the store.

Who could they be? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The wrestling ring is an interesting addition, though. The ring can be found on Urzikstan but may be repurposed into a new POI on one of Warzone’s maps, like Urzikstan, Rebirth Island, or Vondel, as part of the collaboration.

Season five of MW3 and Warzone begins on July 24.

