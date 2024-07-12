World Series of Warzone competitor admits to cheating without getting caught, then disappears

Call of Duty’s cheating situation saw what may be its most harrowing chapter yet added yesterday during the Last Chance Qualifier for the World Series of Warzone.

A player named Vexoh admitted to cheating for several months in competitive Warzone events, along with another one of their teammates named Ave. After first denying allegations, Vexoh later posted last night admitting to it after not being able to qualify while cheating.

This is a stain on the WZ esports scene. Image via Activision

“Yeah I did that shit no way of fighting against it,” Vexoh said in now-deleted posts that have disappeared. “Not that it’s an excuse but if u really believe me chef and onoy r the only people that did it ur just blatantly wrong.”

After posting the above, Vexoh deleted their account and has now vanished after tarnishing their own reputation, that of the WSOW, their teammates, and the esport as a whole.

If one set of cheaters was able to bypass CoD‘s anti-cheat in an officially sanctioned event run by Activision, the odds of more slipping through the cracks are pretty high, and Vexoh said as much. “I’ll put it to u like this,” Vexoh said. “I’m decent at hiding it.”

During the LCQ, Vexoh was second in overall kills with 22 and his team was tied for second place in overall kills as a squad. And yet, the team was still unable to make it to the Global Finals as one of the top three teams in the event once all was said and done with scoring.

In an extensive video posted by one of Vexoh’s teammates Ro-Beezy in an effort to prove their innocence, the disgraced player said in a Discord call that they’ve been cheating since the middle of February, including both the LCQ and NA Finals for WSOW.

For years now, Warzone has had issues with hacking. Activision created the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system and team to help combat the problem, but the cheaters persist. This raises the difficult question of how many other players have qualified for the LAN event while cheating online and will make it to the Global Finals where $950,000 will be at stake in the prize pool.

The EMEA region’s LCQ today is the final event in the WSOW before the LAN Global Final on Sept. 16 in London.

