Call of Duty: Warzone’s leaked return to Verdansk reportedly delayed

It appears as though Call of Duty’s most-loved Warzone map may be stuck as an exclusive on Warzone Mobile for the foreseeable future.

In late 2023, Insider Gaming reported that Verdansk would be returning to Warzone as a part of CoD 2024, now confirmed to be Black Ops 6. CoD players have been excited ever since, but now, it appears the wait to return may be a bit longer.

Memories were made here. Image via Activision

Now, a new report from CoD leaker @BobNetworkUK claims that Verdansk has been “delayed” from season one of BO6 and will instead be released “sometime during mid-lifecycle” of 2024’s CoD game, meaning it probably won’t drop until 2025, if at all.

The leaker also said the current large battle royale map, Urzikstan, will receive gameplay and map updates, along with Ranked Play in season one “to compensate.” Currently, Warzone’s only ranked variant is in Resurgence mode.

“If Call of Duty continues its annual trend of a late October–early November release, it suggests that Verdansk is set to return in December 2024,” Insider Gaming reported last year. That was apparently the plan, but things have changed.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson’s latest report now suggests that Verdansk was never originally meant to return, but Activision instead had “a massive pivot in late 2023 due to Fortnite OG.” Fortnite’s revival of one of its original maps was hugely popular among players.

Now, the original planned new Warzone map, codenamed “Avalon,” has been pushed to CoD 2025 as well, according to Henderson.

“It’s understood that ‘Avalon’ is nearly complete, but Activision is adamant to see a massive resurgence in players,” Henderson said. “In part, it could be because CoD 2025 will already be leaning heavily into nostalgia with its multiplayer offering.”

CoD’s presentation about BO6’s multiplayer, CoD Next, will take place on Aug. 28. It’s unknown if Warzone will also be featured there. For now, Verdansk fans can play the map in Warzone Mobile.

