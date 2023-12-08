Verdansk’s long-awaited return to Warzone reportedly coming in CoD 2024

After months of speculation, reports suggest Verdansk is set to return in CoD 2024.

Modern Warfare 3’s Warzone map Urzikstan only launched a few days ago, but community members already have their eyes set on what’s potentially coming down the pipeline. Fans were disappointed to learn earlier this year that Verdansk is returning, but only for Warzone Mobile. Then, more salt was rubbed in the wound as the popular Resurgence map Rebirth Island was also confirmed for the mobile game.

It’s been a long time since we last visited Verdansk. Image Via Activision

Just when all hope appeared to be lost, CharlieIntel reported on Oct. 5 that Fortune’s Keep is returning to Warzone in early 2024, and Rebirth Island returns in mid-2024. Rebirth Island only stuck around for a little over four months but managed to establish itself as a beloved map in that short time frame. And Rebirth Island needs no introduction or explanation for how much community members appreciate it.

Next year just got a lot better for Warzone fans, though, as reports point toward Verdansk joining the already stacked map pool.

Verdansk reportedly coming back to Warzone

Verdansk closed its doors for a final time in December 2021 as Warzone moved over to Caldera at the start of CoD Vanguard. Since then, fans have pleaded with the devs to add back the iconic battle royale map to no avail.

Those prayers may have finally been answered as Insider Gaming reported today that Verdansk will be apart of CoD 2024. “If Call of Duty continues its annual trend of a late October – early November release, it suggests that Verdansk is set to return in December 2024,” video game insider Tom Henderson reported.

Based on what we already know, CoD 2024 is reportedly another Black Ops sequel set during the Gulf War. Treyarch is reportedly at the helm, and this would be the first series entry to have a four-year development cycle.