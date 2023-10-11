It won’t be long before Call of Duty players can bring battle royale on the go with them wherever they travel thanks to cutting-edge mobile phone technology.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile looks like it’s going to be a special game. The mobile title features Verdansk, the popular battle royale map from the original Warzone game. But the connection to other CoD titles doesn’t end there.

In Warzone Mobile, cross-progression means that once you connect your Activision account, you can progress the same battle pass you can level up in Modern Warfare 2 (soon to be Modern Warfare 3) and Warzone.

Warzone Mobile also shares friends lists and chat channels with the main games, and unlocks such as operators and weapons that have been obtained in mainline games can be used in Warzone Mobile.

The mobile BR also includes contracts, buy stations, and the Gulag on the closest thing Warzone fans can get to old-school Verdansk memories up until this point.

With such robust features, it’s no wonder CoD players and mobile gamers alike are chomping at the bit for a chance to play Warzone Mobile. But there’s still a bit of a wait before everyone can drop back into Verdansk on their phone or tablet.

Here’s everything we know about when players can all get their hands on Verdansk with the release date of Warzone Mobile.

Warzone Mobile release date

You can do this on a phone soon. Image via Activision

Warzone Mobile’s global release date is currently scheduled for sometime in spring 2024.

That’s the only official information given thus far about when everyone can play Verdansk on their phones, but an official, specific date should be coming within the next few months in early 2024.

For now, Warzone Mobile is only available in a few select regions of the world. These regions include Australia, Chile, Norway, and Sweden. Eventually, in spring 2024, Warzone Mobile will come to the rest of the world.

Until then, players can look forward to the spring season in 2024 for Warzone Mobile. That means it should be released sometime between the end of March and the end of June.

At that point, MW3 will be in full swing with several seasons and new weapons added to the already massive roster of guns. Whatever your playstyle is, so long as you can dominate on touch controls or have a good controller to pop your phone into, Warzone Mobile will have something for you.

