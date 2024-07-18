Warzone season 5 early patch notes: Superstore, new weapons, new rewards, and more

It’s finally time for a new season of Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring new weapons and more for players to drop back in for.

Whether you’re a fan of long or close range combat, Warzone has something for you. And it especially has something for you if you’re a fan of the WWE and its current day slate of superstar wrestlers.

Here’s everything included in Warzone’s season five update, including the return of a favorite POI.

Warzone season 5 patch notes

Scope in and take a look. Image via Activision

The big July update in Warzone is adding new content to refresh the BR experience. Here’s what’s coming in season five’s patch on July 24.

Weapon balancing

They nerfed WHAT? Image via Activision

The Superi 46-dominated meta is due for some changes in season five, and that’s where a new pass of weapon tuning should come in. Check this space on July 24 to read about which weapons are nerfed or buffed.

Superstore in Urzikstan

Everything must go. Image via Activision

The top landing spot in Warzone history is making its way into Urzikstan. The Superstore POI from the original battle royale map, Verdansk, is being added to the current BR map in season five.

A new hot-drop location may be just what Urzikstan needed. The POI will be placed south of Orlov Military Base in a field that was previously empty, which will only improve the map when it comes to finding engagements and a place to loot.

In the original Warzone, when it came to loot and fast fights, nothing was quite like Superstore. And the same should be expected from the new iteration in Urzikstan.

New weapons and Aftermarket Parts

A new close-range option. Image via Activision

A new SMG, the Static-HV, is being described as a “bite-size” LMG, which means it may be perfect for close range fights. It’s joined by the STG, a modern version of the STG-44 assault rifle from WWII-era CoD games.

Where we elbow-dropping, boys?

Look out, Rey! Image via Activision

WWE superstars Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will be joining squads everywhere as part of operator bundles in-season, and “Mami” Rhea Ripley will be a part of the season five battle pass to celebrate the company’s SummerSlam event in the beginning of August.

New modes and features

Hunt down the enemy. Image via Activision

Can’t get enough of Superstore? Then hop into the Superstore Resurgence playlist, a special dedicated mode that’s played strictly in the POI. A 10-minute match featuring 28 players is sure to be full of mayhem and lots of quick gunfights.

Supreme Resurgence returns, too, offering a spin on the respawn mode where “exceptional ground loot” can be found. There’s also a new Bounty Contest public event, Recon Flyover public event, and Elite Contracts that will offer big rewards like the Specialist Perk package or Advanced UAV.

Several limited time events will be active during the season, too, offering free rewards across MW3 and BR.

New Ranked season, new rewards

What’s your rank? Image via Activision

Ranked Resurgence is back for another season, adding a new blueprint, loading screen, calling card, camo, emblems, and more for players who climb the ranks. A new selection of Warzone Rewards will also be accessible from the main menu, offering different categories for rewards like exclusive camos.

This article will be updated with more information when the season goes live on July 24.

