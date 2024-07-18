Image Credit: Bethesda
Rhea Ripley MW3 skin
Image via Activision
How to get the Rhea Ripley skin in MW3 and Warzone

The mean Miami wrestler is coming to pin you down.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Published: Jul 17, 2024 07:45 pm

Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is packing a payload of intense action and a slew of fresh updates, as well as highly anticipated WWE operator skins, not least of which includes the formidable queen of the ring: Rhea Ripley.

Modern Warfare 3 players are champing at the bit to know exactly how they can secure the powerhouse Miami wrestler for their arsenal. Here’s how to unlock her skin.

How to get the Rhea Ripley skin in MW3

Battle Pass season 5
Progression is the key. Image via Activision

The new Rhea Ripley skin is accessible exclusively through the battle pass system. To enlist Ripley into your ranks, acquire the battle pass for 1,100 CoD Points. This will then instantly add the base-level skin to your collection.

The journey doesn’t stop there though. As MW3 players progress through the CoD battle pass tiers, they can unlock a special edition Rhea Ripley operator skin tailored for the fierce Miami wrestler. This appears as the Level 100 reward, so it’s going to take some time—somewhere between 400 to 500 games worth of CoD experience.

Rhea Ripley running in Call of Duty
Sucker punches are back. Image via Activision

Rhea Ripley’s operator release coincides perfectly with her title match at SummerSlam against Liv Morgan on Aug. 3, providing an ideal opportunity for her to reclaim the championship she reluctantly relinquished earlier this year following an injury.

For other WWE wrestlers in season five, players can buy them in the CoD Shop.

