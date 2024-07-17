Image Credit: Bethesda
Promotional image for the Gunfight mode in Modern Warfare 3.
Image via Activision
WWE’s Rhea Ripley coming to CoD in MW3, Warzone season 5

Mami is home.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: Jul 17, 2024 11:27 am

The first WWE superstar confirmed for the Call of Duty collaboration coming next week is none other than Mami herself, Rhea Ripley.

The 27-year-old Australian wrestler was confirmed as part of a new trailer for season five in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, which also revealed information on new and remixed maps also available in the content drop.

Rhea Ripley in MW3 and Warzone
Mami means business. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It appears that at least three WWE stars will be added to the game as operator bundles, according to a previously released teaser. And the new trailer today teases who will likely be the second one. At the 1:06 mark, Rhea performs the Cross Rhodes, which is the signature finishing move of current WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

The inclusion of Ripley in the new season coincides with her upcoming title match at SummerSlam vs. Liv Morgan on Aug. 3, so it would be a perfect time for her to reacquire the belt she unceremoniously gave up earlier this year due to injury.

The video also confirms that the popular POI Superstore from Verdansk will be coming to Warzone map Urzikstan, offering players a hot-drop location that the battle royale map hasn’t really had before. Two new multiplayer maps, Bait and Yard, are also shown, along with cel-shaded remixes of existing maps: Toonoxide (Rust) and Celship (Shipment), in addition to the already-announced Ink House (Stash House) likely coming in the midseason patch.

Season five is also set to add new weapons, like the rumored modernized STG-44. The assault rifle is a mainstay in WW2 CoD titles, but a new version for modern days was teased in a previous video.

The trailer also contained footage of what looks like a throwing spear, several new skins for operators like Valeria and Price, and new wresting-themed skins for several other operators as well.

Season five of MW3 and Warzone kicks off next week on July 24.

