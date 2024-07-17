MW3 season 5 invaded by WWE, new maps, weapons, Zombies story, and more

The mid-summer season of Modern Warfare 3 will be slammed with content. You may even call it a Summer Slam.

Three WWE wrestlers joining Call of Duty as operators are just the beginning of what’s coming in MW3’s season five, which also brings back a favorite POI to Warzone and closes the book on MW3 Zombies mode’s storyline, Activision announced today.

A new season begins. Image via Activision

Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Rey Mysterio Jr. will be dropping in for fireteams everywhere as part of season five, which also includes a special SummerSlam in-game mode, themed around the upcoming premium live event for the wrestling entertainment company.

Several new weapons are also coming, including the Static-HV SMG and STG assault rifle, which is a modernized version of the World War II-era STG-44. A throwing Spear and Torque 35 combat bow will also come later in the season.

There are even six new Aftermarket Parts, transformative attachments for the RAAL, RPKJ, Reclaimer 18, BAL-27, and more, like the JAK Widemouth Barrel for the MORS sniper rifle that turns it into a blunderbuss-like shotgun.

New multiplayer maps? Season five has that, too. Bait and Yard join as the two new core six-vs-six maps, along with remixes of existing maps called Celship (Shipment), Toonoxide (Rust), and Ink House (Shoot House).

Season five marks the end of the MW3 Zombies storyline. The final story mission will launch mid-season, likely on Aug. 21, along with a new Dark Aether Rift to close the door on MWZ and turn the attention to Black Ops 6 Zombies.

As always, several events will also be included in the season, along with a new max prestige level, new ranked play rewards, and weekly challenges and unlocks throughout the season, which looks to end sometime in late September. This means a shortened season six is likely since it’d probably begin just over one month before BO6 releases on Oct. 25.

The end. Image via Activision

MW3 and Warzone’s season five kicks off next week on July 24 and will run for around two months.

