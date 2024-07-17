Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
MW3 Rhea Ripley swinging a chair
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

MW3 season 5 invaded by WWE, new maps, weapons, Zombies story, and more

It's a hot summer in Call of Duty.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 12:38 pm

The mid-summer season of Modern Warfare 3 will be slammed with content. You may even call it a Summer Slam.

Recommended Videos

Three WWE wrestlers joining Call of Duty as operators are just the beginning of what’s coming in MW3’s season five, which also brings back a favorite POI to Warzone and closes the book on MW3 Zombies mode’s storyline, Activision announced today.

MW3 season five operators
A new season begins. Image via Activision

Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Rey Mysterio Jr. will be dropping in for fireteams everywhere as part of season five, which also includes a special SummerSlam in-game mode, themed around the upcoming premium live event for the wrestling entertainment company.

Several new weapons are also coming, including the Static-HV SMG and STG assault rifle, which is a modernized version of the World War II-era STG-44. A throwing Spear and Torque 35 combat bow will also come later in the season.

There are even six new Aftermarket Parts, transformative attachments for the RAAL, RPKJ, Reclaimer 18, BAL-27, and more, like the JAK Widemouth Barrel for the MORS sniper rifle that turns it into a blunderbuss-like shotgun.

New multiplayer maps? Season five has that, too. Bait and Yard join as the two new core six-vs-six maps, along with remixes of existing maps called Celship (Shipment), Toonoxide (Rust), and Ink House (Shoot House).

Season five marks the end of the MW3 Zombies storyline. The final story mission will launch mid-season, likely on Aug. 21, along with a new Dark Aether Rift to close the door on MWZ and turn the attention to Black Ops 6 Zombies.

As always, several events will also be included in the season, along with a new max prestige level, new ranked play rewards, and weekly challenges and unlocks throughout the season, which looks to end sometime in late September. This means a shortened season six is likely since it’d probably begin just over one month before BO6 releases on Oct. 25.

MWZ MW3 Zombies season five final story mission
The end. Image via Activision

MW3 and Warzone’s season five kicks off next week on July 24 and will run for around two months.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter