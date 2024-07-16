Legendary Verdansk landing spot comes to Urzikstan in Warzone season 5

It’s time to hit up all of those summer sales in Warzone: Superstore is returning to the battle royale game in Modern Warfare 3’s season five, but not how you remember it.

Starting next week, a new POI is coming to Urzikstan. Atlas Supermarket looks to be similar if not an exact replica of the Superstore POI from Verdansk, and it already has CoD players excited to go back and shop ’til they drop.

Good deals here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Verdansk’s Superstore was the original “hot drop” location in Warzone as it was fully loaded with a ton of ground loot, loot caches, and quick engagements for players to fight enemies, grab cash, and gear up before heading out for the rest of the match.

It’s unclear where the new POI will be, but there are plenty of emptier areas on Urzikstan where it could be placed. Judging from the video, it looks as though it will be close to a military base.

While players continue to wait for the return of Verdansk as a whole, which is rumored to come next year during the Black Ops 6 integration, this addition of a popular POI from the heyday of the BR game could sate players’ thirst until the new game is released later this year.

For a comparison, Superstore can be thought of as Warzone’s version of Tilted Towers in Fortnite. It’s where several squads will always drop to get instant action as opposed to burning half of a game by running around, looting, and looking for players. Many CoD fans likely hope the return of Superstore will be as successful for Warzone as Tilted’s inclusion was for Fortnite.

Visit our new Atlas Superstore branch in Urzikstan for amazing drops, great Fire Sales, and winning customer service 😃👍



Doors open on July 24 in Season 5 of Call of Duty #Warzone 🛒 pic.twitter.com/NJIwrzlQiW — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 16, 2024

Season five of Warzone and MW3 begins next week on July 24 and will include new weapons, quality-of-life updates, and a WWE collaboration.

