Warzone season 5 adds Superstore to Urzikstan, plus a new AR and SMG

A classic point of interest from Verdansk is the highlight of Call of Duty: Warzone’s season five update, making for the perfect spot to hot-drop on the map.

A popular drop spot is something that Urzikstan sorely lacked, but not anymore. Superstore is back and it will be located south of Orlov Military Base in the upper central-eastern side of the battle royale map.

Shop til you drop. Image via Activision

“Welcome to the Atlas Superstore, inspired by the original Superstore in Verdansk, and home to all your Call of Duty: Warzone shopping needs,” Activision said. “Whether it be a rare weapon, a new perk set, a fresh set of armor plates, or some other coveted item, the Superstore has what you need to secure the win. Stay tuned to your surroundings as other squads are bound to heed the same shopping impulse.”

Superstore isn’t only coming to BR in Warzone, though. A Superstore Resurgence mode will also come alongside season five’s launch, “a custom-made experience focusing on the Superstore POI, dropping 28 players into a ten-minute match with the emphasis on who can control the roof and aisles and other chokepoints throughout the location.”

Season five brings new public events, contracts, and features like the Redeploy Drone Beacon to shake up the BR or Resurgence experience. Two new weapons on day one, though, will also be a main draw for players. The STG assault rifle and the Static-HV submachine gun will be available as part of the battle pass, giving players two potential meta-shifting guns to use within minutes after the season launches, trying to find the best possible loadouts.

Warzone’s season five begins next week on July 24, also bringing weekly challenges, new Aftermarket Parts, and a new seasonal camo called Chainbreaker, among limited-time events and other seasonal additions players have become accustomed to.

