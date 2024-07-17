Image Credit: Bethesda
New SMG in MW3 season 5, the Static-HV
Image via Activision
How to unlock the Static-HV in MW3 and Warzone

It's being called a "bite-sized LMG," so we're down for that.
Published: Jul 17, 2024

Modern Warfare 3’s wealth of SMGs grows yet again in season five with another awesome close-range damage-dealing machine.

The newest SMG to join Call of Duty this year is the Static-HV, an SMG that comes with a starting magazine of 50 rounds, so it’s a bit of a bullet hose to use up close to clear out rooms full of enemies, regardless of the mode you prefer to play.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to get the Static-HV in MW3 and Warzone’s season five.

What is the Static-HV in MW3 and Warzone?

The Static-HV is a new submachine gun in MW3 and Warzone season five. It’s described as a small SMG chambered in 5.7x28mm that “boasts a high fire rate and significant ammo capacity with a base of 50 rounds in its factory magazine,” while bringing “compact lethality to the battlefield.”

It sounds like the SMG will be a close-range beast, which makes it perfect for small maps in MW3 multiplayer, or as a secondary option for close-quarters combat in Warzone battle royale or Resurgence modes.

How to get the Static-HV in MW3 and Warzone

MW3 Season 5 Battle Pass image
Here’s where to go. Image via Activision

The Static-HV is unlocked as part of the MW3 and Warzone season five battle pass. It can be found in Sector Six of the pass, as seen in the image above.

To unlock the Static-HV, navigate from the starting point through Sectors Three and Five to get to Sector Six. Once you unlock all of the rewards within Sector Six, the Static-HV will be unlocked and you can begin leveling it up to add new attachments in the Gunsmith.

“Like a bite-sized LMG, the Static-HV keeps on firing through even the thickest of fights,” Activision said. “Overwhelm your opponents with a hail of fire and use Gunsmith to specialize in hip-fire, Tac-Stance, or ADS. Try different Ammunition attachments and test out various muzzle and barrel combinations to squeeze out the most out of this close quarters needler.”

Alternatively, you can use the BlackCell starting point at the top of the battle pass to go to Sector 17 and unlock the battle pass blueprint for the new SMG to unlock it sooner before fully unlocking it for customization.

Once unlocked, however, the real fun begins. Leveling up to get new attachments to increase the gun’s performance is what CoD is all about, so make sure to pop a double XP token and get out there with this new CQC monster.

MW3 and Warzone season five begins on July 24.


