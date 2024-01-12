The best COR 45 pistol loadout and class setup in MW3

With so many big, powerful weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you might inadvertently look over a little guy like the COR 45 pistol.

But with one of the game’s weapon-altering conversion kits, you can turn this little pistol into a big problem for the enemy team. For situations where your primary weapon is either out of ammo or not suited for the fight ahead, having arguably the most powerfully constructed pistol can be a lifesaver.

This is the best loadout and attachments for the COR 45 pistol in MW3.

Best COR 45 pistol build and class setup in MW3

The best point-and-click gun in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conversion Kit: XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor XS

Monolithic Suppressor XS Magazine: 40 Round Drum

40 Round Drum Rear Grip: Granular Grip

The clear highlight of this build for the COR 45 setup is the XRK IP-V2 conversion kit, which converts the pistol into a sort of semi-automatic submachine gun that boasts a drastically improved fire rate, bullet velocity, and range, while also giving it the Tac-Stance option. The XRK IP-V2 conversion kit can be unlocked via an armory unlock and equipped once the COR 45 is leveled to level 22.

Tip: It feels automatic, but it isn’t Remember, this is still a semi-automatic weapon technically, meaning you can’t just hold down to spray. It will feel automatic when you rapidly fire it, but you still have to manually fire each burst. You’ll see what I mean the first time you use it.

With the other attachments, we prioritize ones that provide extra aiming stability and recoil control but also ones that don’t make the aim down sight speed already slower than what it is, like the Granular Grip and the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip.

Best perks and equipment for the COR 45 pistol in MW3

Primary weapon: A long-range AR or marksman rifle

A long-range AR or marksman rifle Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex or Drill Charge

Semtex or Drill Charge Field Equipment: A.C.S. or Trophy System

A.C.S. or Trophy System Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Mission Control Comlink

Because this SMG-like weapon still qualifies as a handgun, you can have a primary weapon with you as well. Because the COR-45 struggles at range, especially with its conversion kit, then you’ll need a long-range AR like the MCW, a marksman rifle, or even a Longbow for gunfights in longer corridors.

The Quick-Grip Gloves will let you quickly switch to your COR 45, and Covert Sneakers will let you get close to the enemy team without being heard, getting you up close to where the converted COR 45 shines the brightest.