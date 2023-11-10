When it comes to ease of use and mobility within Modern Warfare 3’s array of new sniper rifle offerings, one option is clearly worth unlocking—the Longbow.

Of course, while its lightweight handling, superb recoil control, and hefty magazine capacities are sure to appeal to a lot of players, the Longbow’s 31 unlockable attachments certainly headline the list of other incentives that make it worth earning.

For those looking to waste little time grinding out their weapon arsenals, here’s how to unlock the Longbow in MW3.

Longbow unlock requirements in Modern Warfare 3

“A lightweight, heavily modified sniper rifle designed for precision shooting and repeat shots.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three ways to unlock the Longbow in Modern Warfare 3:

Unlock the Longbow through Armory Challenges (requires level 28).

(requires level 28). Extract a Longbow from Modern Warfare Zombies .

. Purchase the Vault Edition of MW3.

What level do you unlock the Longbow in MW3?

To unlock the Longbow the “traditional” way via multiplayer, players must reach level 28, the same milestone that also grants you the Med Box Field Upgrade.

At that point, you’ll then be able to set it as your active Armory Unlock challenge, which requires you to complete three daily challenges.

How to unlock the Longbow in MW3 through Zombies

There’s always a chance to find the Longbow out in the wild in Zombies. Image via Activision

Another alternative for players either disinterested in engaging with MW3’s new unlock system or perhaps those who want something to do unrelated to multiplayer is by playing Zombies. Regardless of whether or not players are level 28, all you need to do to unlock the Longbow in this mode is extract it at the end of a match.

While it might sound easier said than done, leaving in an exfil helicopter with a Longbow in your possession—or any other looted piece of gear or weapon—will allow you to use it in other game modes across MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock the Longbow in MW3 through the Vault Edition

Lastly, thanks to the FATE Weapon Vaults part of the Vault Edition, all owners of that MW3 add-on will automatically have the Longbow unlocked, as well as all of its attachments. If you’re looking to skip any sort of headache when it comes to unlocking the base or attachments of the Longbow, SVA 545, AMR9, or the Riveter, look no further than purchasing the Vault Edition.