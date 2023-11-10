The best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3’s arsenal is jam-packed full of weapons both old and new, and while some have unfamiliar names, players may find they’re very well acquainted with a few options. One such assault rifle is the SVA 545, and we’ve got the best loadout and class setup.

This starter rifle will look very familiar to MW and MW2 players, and because it’s unlocked as soon as you get access to the loadout system, it’s the perfect gun to get you going in MW3.

Best SVA 545 loadout and class setup in MW3

Almost looks like a TAQ now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 players will find the SVA 545 is unlocked and available to all immediately when entering the game’s multiplayer but on its own, it struggles to take on CoD’s top-tier weapons. You’ll need a handy set of attachments and a solid class setup to make the most of this one.

Best attachments for SVA 545 in MW3

The SVA 545 is a jack-of-all-trades, master of none. It’ll serve you well early on but without a few key attachments, many players will find this one doesn’t cut the mustard. The weapon has a decent fire rate though, so we’ll be aiming to boost its range, accuracy, and recoil control for better consistency in the mid-range.

Muzzle: Zulu-60

Zulu-60 Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Smooth Fire Sniper Stock

Smooth Fire Sniper Stock Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

Thanks to the return of the radar red dot in MW3, we’ll start with a suppressor to keep hidden as long as we can. The Zulu-60 fits the bill perfectly as it grants a slight range boost plus a little recoil control. The barrel, stock, and rear grip combination give us a moderate jump in aim down sight speed while leaving recoil unaffected.

I prefer the Cronen Mini Pro personally, but by all means, alternate with your choice of short-range optics. If you like the iron sights (which honestly aren’t too bad at all), perhaps go for a magazine size boost just to be safe.

Best class setup for SVA 545 in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: WSP Stinger

WSP Stinger Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots or Stalker Boots

Lightweight Boots or Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

A Tac Mask is essential as many MW3 players are relying on flash or stun grenades to get them into advantageous positions. Nullify these effects with the Tac Mask or the Trophy System to destroy them before they even get close.

The rest of the class keeps you not only mobile but consistent when on the move. Improved strafing and ADS, as well as reduced flinch when taking fire, means you can keep your eye on the prize without dropping focus.