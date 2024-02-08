Modern Warfare 3 added a powerful new assault rifle in season two, and it seems like it’s good enough to stay in the meta for months to come.

The BP50 is 2024’s version of the F2000 AR from previous Call of Duty games, except this one is way better than ever. The new AR is a “modular bullpup chambered in 5.56” that’s meant to “tear down the competition with a high rate of fire and exceptional accuracy for dominating at mid to long ranges,” according to its in-game description.

And accurate it sure is. The high fire rate and accuracy lend themselves well to all kinds of engagements in MW3 multiplayer, both at mid-range and longer, making it an immediate contender for one of the best overall assault rifles in the game.

Here’s our pick for the best BP50 loadout in MW3 multiplayer.

Best BP50 loadout and class setup in MW3 multiplayer

Deadly precision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even without any attachments, the BP50 is a laser beam. So, to work to its strengths, I like to build out the loadout for mobility and recoil control, which helps in MW3’s fast-moving combat world.

Best BP50 build in MW3 multiplayer

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Stock: MOAT-40 Stock

MOAT-40 Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape

This loadout for the BP50 accentuates Recoil Control, Mobility, and Handling, helping it excel at all ranges, even up close thanks to its high fire rate and strong damage potential.

Its reduction to accuracy may seem steep, but it’s worth it to help with mobility and handling for MW3’s fast-paced and frenetic multiplayer matches. No matter the mode or scenario, this loadout can deal with whatever the opposition throws at you.

My only possible suggestion or change would be to swap out the 45 Round Mag for an Optic like the Mk. 3 Reflector if you’re not a fan of the BP50’s iron sights, but I’ve found myself enjoying their look and feel thus far.

Best BP50 class in MW3 multiplayer

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

This is my standard setup for all sorts of multiplayer madness when I’m not leveling up a weapon or trying something out specifically, so it works for all AR loadouts. I use this same one on my main classes for the MCW and Holger 556, so it works just as well for the BP50.