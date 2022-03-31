The second Major of the 2022 Call of Duty League season is here.

Following OpTic Texas’ LAN event less than a month ago, the Minnesota RØKKR is hosting the second Major in Prior Lake, Minnesota, a city near the RØKKR’s base of Minneapolis, from March 31 to April 3. Like the first Major, the tournament will be played in a double-elimination bracket format and will feature a $500,000 prize pool.

Four-day schedule for Major Two. | Image via Call of Duty League

The 12 CDL teams have been busy since the first Major of the season. The teams immediately began playing qualifying matches for the second Major to determine which seed they would get. Ultimately, Major One hosts and champions OpTic finished atop the standings in the latest round of qualifying matches with a 5-0 record. The London Royal Ravens and Boston Breach each continued to perform well, finishing in second and third, respectively, after winning four of their five matches.

Surprisingly, the New York Subliners, who had won just one of their first eight matches this season, managed to snag the fourth seed after winning their last three matches following the signing of PaulEhx. Defending world champions Atlanta FaZe, who lost their first match after Major One and their final match before Major Two, finished with the same record as the Subliners but did not own the tiebreaker.

Related: Online qualifier match results for 2022 Call of Duty League Major 2

The Los Angeles Guerrillas, Florida Mutineers, and Seattle Surge all managed to stay out of the dreaded bottom four despite relatively inconsistent play and, in the case of the Guerrillas, an illness that is preventing a player from playing at the Major.

The bottom four teams—the RØKKR, Paris Legion, Toronto Ultra, and Los Angeles Thieves—will begin the tournament in the losers bracket after performances ranging from lackluster to simply bad. Of these teams, the presence of the Ultra and Thieves is especially surprising considering both squads finished in the top six of the last Major.

Initial bracket for Major Two. | Image via Call of Duty League

Despite their starting positions, all 12 teams have a chance to walk away with the grand prize, a custom trophy, and some much-needed CDL Points as the league reaches the halfway point in the season.

Here are the results from Major Two of the 2022 Call of Duty League season, updated with the most recent scores on top.

Thursday, March 31

Florida Mutineers vs. London Royal Ravens (Winners bracket round one)

Florida win 3-0

Gavutu Hardpoint: 250-177 Florida

Tuscan Search and Destroy: 6-4 Florida

Gavutu Control: 3-2 Florida

This article will be updated until Major Two ends on Sunday, April 3.