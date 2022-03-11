Major Two will be hosted by Minnesota from March 31 to April 3.

The 2022 Call of Duty League season is in full swing.

The league’s first Major of the year reached its epic conclusion on March 6 with Scump and OpTic Texas claiming the title. And immediately following that, all 12 CDL teams will jump straight into their second set of online qualifier matches for Major Two.

Online qualifier match schedule for March 11 to 13. | Image via Call of Duty League

Over the next three weeks, each franchise will play five online qualifier matches to determine their seeding for Major Two, which is being hosted by the Minnesota RØKKR from March 31 to April 3. The top eight teams in terms of record will start Major Two in the winners bracket, while the bottom four squads will have to immediately fight for the tournament life in the losers bracket.

Blank bracket for Major Two. | Image via Call of Duty League

There haven’t been too many roster changes since the conclusion of Major One, likely due in part to the short time period between the LAN and the next set of online games. But the Paris Legion has signed amateur player Jimbo to replace FeLo and Neptune has been reinserted into the New York Subliners’ starting lineup. PaulEhx will also temporarily fill in for Gismo, who’s returning home for “personal reasons,” on the London Royal Ravens.

Outside of these few swaps, CDL fans can expect the same teams to battle it out over the next couple of weeks to try to set themselves up for success in the second Vanguard event of the year.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League 2022

Here are the results from the 2022 Call of Duty League’s Major Two online qualifier matches, updated with the most recent match on top.

Friday, March 11

New York Subliners vs. London Royal Ravens

London lead 2-1

Gavutu Hardpoint: 250-130 London

Desert Siege Search and Destroy: 6-3 London

Gavutu Control: 3-2 New York

This article will be updated until the Major Two online qualifiers conclude on Sunday, March 27.