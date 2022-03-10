Paris Legion signs Challengers player Jimbo to Call of Duty League roster

FeLo is out and Jimbo is in.

The Paris Legion has made another change to its Call of Duty League roster by signing Bryan “Jimbo” Sabman in place of FeLo, the team announced today.

Until recently, Jimbo competed alongside new Paris addition GRVTY on Team WaR in the North American Challengers circuit. The pair, along with former Los Angeles Thieves player Venom and new London Royal Ravens fill-in PaulEhx, was a part of one of the top NA Challengers teams until GRVTY signed with the Legion before Major One.

Jimbo possibly most memorably played for Atlanta FaZe’s AF Academy team during the 2020 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season. AF Academy won several tournaments throughout the course of the season and finished in fourth place at the regional end-of-season competition.

Jimbo’s signing comes a day after the Legion officially released FeLo, who played in the CDL’s first Major of the season despite rumors he would be replaced on the roster by Jimbo. GRVTY and Jimbo were both reported to be joining Paris’ roster before the Major, although only GRVTY ultimately played at the LAN tournament in place of Decemate.

The new-look Legion squad will play their first match of the next set of qualifying matches on Saturday, March 12, when they face the Los Angeles Guerrillas.