The Call of Duty League is back for a third season in 2022, and for a third consecutive season, the league has altered its format.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major force behind many of the changes to the CDL over the past two seasons. And while LAN events are scheduled to take place throughout the 2022 season, the CDL plans to continue heavily using online matches as well.

Regardless of whether matches take place on LAN or online, though, the 12 CDL teams will be fighting hard throughout the season, which will be capped off by the 2022 CDL Championship, where the third annual league champions will be crowned.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Call of Duty League season.

Format

For the 2022 CDL season, weekly Home Series events have been tossed aside in favor of pre-set qualifying matches, meaning a team’s past performance will have no bearing on who their opponent will be in qualifying matches. After all 12 teams have each played five qualifying matches, they’ll be seeded into a double-elimination bracket based on their record. That double-elimination tournament will take place at one of four Majors, all of which are scheduled to take place on LAN.

Since all 12 teams will compete at each of the four Major events, the bottom four teams in the standings after qualifying matches have concluded will begin the Major tournaments in the losers bracket. From there, the teams will play their opponents in the bracket in best-of-five series until one team comes out on top in the grand finals.

With each qualifying match victory, teams will earn 10 CDL Points. Additionally, teams will earn CDL Points for their final placings. Here’s the CDL Points breakdown for Majors.

Placing CDL Points First 65 Second 50 Third 40 Fourth 30 Fifth-sixth 20 Seventh-eighth 10 Ninth-12th 0

Stream

Like the past two seasons, the 2022 Call of Duty League season will be exclusively broadcast on YouTube.

Schedule – Major I online qualifying matches

Friday, Feb. 18

Time (CT) Team one Team two 2pm Los Angeles Thieves Paris Legion 3:30pm Atlanta FaZe Minnesota RØKKR 5pm Toronto Ultra OpTic Texas

Saturday, Feb. 19

Time (CT) Team one Team two 2pm Seattle Surge Florida Mutineers 3:30pm New York Subliners Boston Breach 5pm Minnesota RØKKR Los Angeles Guerrillas 6:30pm Los Angeles Thieves Toronto Ultra

Sunday, Feb. 20

Time (CT) Team one Team two 2pm London Royal Ravens Seattle Surge 3:30pm Boston Breach OpTic Texas 5pm Atlanta FaZe New York Subliners

This article will be updated throughout the season to reflect the CDL’s official schedule.