The Call of Duty League is back for its third season, this time with the top players in the world taking the fight to World War II in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

There are plenty of returning stars along with some new faces who are set to make a name for themselves, and the action is sure to be intense whether the games are played online or at LAN events throughout North America in 2022.

The league’s 12 teams will face off and earn points via victory to contribute to their place in the standings. The final standings will decide seeding for the biggest event of all: the Call of Duty League playoffs.

The 2022 CDL season will take place over the course of the calendar year. There are four Major events that are preceded by three weeks of online qualifiers. Here’s how it all breaks down:

10 CDL Points per Qualifier Stage Win

Major Placing CDL Point Breakdown First – 65 CDL Points Second – 50 CDL Points Thirrd – 40 CDL Points Fourth – 30 CDL Points Fifth place tie – 20 CDL Points Seventh place tie – 10 CDL Points Ninth place tie – 0 CDL Points



Tiebreakers

In the event two or more teams are tied in the qualifier stage standings or overall regular season standings, such ties will be broken as follows (in order):

Head to head match win percentage Head to head game win percentage Overall match win percentage Overall game win percentage Teams strength of schedule match win percentage Teams strength of schedule game win percentage Tiebreaker match

Call of Duty League Points standings

(after matches played on Feb. 6):