Sources: New York Subliners expected to sign PaulEhx, actively pursuing a second player

This would be the third roster change for the franchise in just five weeks.

After a two-match stint with the London Royal Ravens last week, PaulEhx is expected to sign with the New York Subliners over the next couple of days and will be moved into the Call of Duty League franchise’s starting roster, multiple sources tell Dot Esports.

The Subliners have had one of the most disappointing starts to the season for a roster of this caliber on paper. The franchise has kicked off the year with a 1-7 record, which includes a Hardpoint record of 0-13, and they’re tied for last in the 2022 CDL Points standings right now.

New York has already made three roster changes through its first eight matches of the season. Neptune was benched after the team’s second match in early February. Royalty was quickly signed and went on to play three matches for the Subliners. Neptune was then brought back for New York’s last two matches over the weekend. And to top it off, DREAL also replaced Revan as the team’s head coach almost two weeks ago.

Heading into their match against the Paris Legion in week two of the Major Two online qualifiers, the Subliners are expected to field yet another roster, which should include PaulEhx, as well as the potential of another new player if the franchise decides to move in that direction.

PaulEhx most recently signed a two-week contract with London as a fill-in for rookie player Gismo, who took time off for personal reasons. The European franchise went on to win both online matches with PaulEhx last week. Against the Los Angeles Thieves, he finished with a 1.19 kill/death ratio and the second-highest kills and damage in the match, according to breakingpoint.gg.

PaulEhx was in talks with multiple teams during the offseason and was heavily rumored to join the original roster of the 12th franchise with Methodz, TJHaLy, and Venom until Washington Esports Ventures pulled out of its deal to acquire the Call of Duty League slot from NRG Esports in November.