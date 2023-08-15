Modern Warfare 3 is finally fixing one of MW2’s most controversial changes

The big reveal of Modern Warfare 3 is right around the corner, but players are already learning details about Sledgehammer’s upcoming title, including the confirmation that red dots will be returning to the minimap.

MW2 saw Infinity Ward attempt to shake up the game, and nothing shook the community quite like its decision to mess with the minimap. Historically, an enemy firing an unsuppressed weapon would appear as a red dot on your screen, revealing their location to you. In MW2, however, this was not the case and only happened when a UAV was active.

Unsurprisingly, this change was controversial at best, and at worst, downright hated. Thankfully, Sledgehammer is set to return the minimap to its rightful glory, with a text message from the developers confirming the change.

Hidden inside the first MW3 teaser trailer was a phone number that players could text. As revealed on Aug, 14 by Reddit user HakaishinChampa, if you text this mysterious number about red dots, you get a very significant response back.

It simply reads “confirmed,” with a red circle emoji just like those that appear on the middle map.

Unsurprisingly, fans are delighted at the news of this change, claiming that “MW3 is going to be the MW2 we should’ve gotten to begin with.”

The return of red dots to the minimap will completely change how the game is played, with camping set to be less viable thanks to the fact that you’ll appear on the map when you fire. This should hopefully lead to higher-paced matches, with players required to move around.

This news comes off the back of another major leak, which claims Modern Warfare 3 will bring back iconic maps from 2009’s MW2.

There’s sure to be more information to come too, with a special MW3 reveal event taking place inside Warzone on Aug, 17.

