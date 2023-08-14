$70 dollar DLC? Activision tells fans MW3 will be a ‘full-priced release’

Activision’s next Call of Duty sequel, Modern Warfare 3, will be a full-priced title, despite being listed as an add-on on Steam. While Steam’s listing might suggest the game is only a small DLC release, its label has everything to do with the CoD HQ application.

MW3 will not be a DLC for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) but will be a subset of a collection of CoD titles through the HQ launcher. The game will be a fully-fledged title though, not feature an “upgrade price,” according to Twitter page CharlieIntel.

A spokesperson has confirmed MW3 will be priced at $70 USD at launch and be a part of the new system where all upcoming CoD titles will be an add-on to the HQ launcher. This means players will likely have to navigate through one application in order to play the various Call of Duty titles in Acitivison’s catalog.

The game is listed as an Add-On on Steam because all Call of Duty games will be an add-on for the Call of Duty HQ app going forward, to simplify CoD into one launcher. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 13, 2023

No upgrade price means we’re unlikely to see any other versions separate from MW3’s “premium release.” There’s still time for this to change before release, of course.

Related: How to complete the Spetnaz Exposed faction mission in DMZ’s Koschei Complex

The title was only officially confirmed less than a week ago and will feature several big names from the Modern Warfare series, including old hero Captain Price. The gaming community was treated to a sneak-peak reveal video on Aug. 8, 2023.

Fans of the series will get to experience multiple returning game modes, including the beloved Tarkov-esque DMZ.

As it turns out, we’ll be seeing MW3 make its way onto shelves on Nov. 10, 2023. It’ll be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. We’ll just have to wait and see if there are any changes before the mid-November release.

About the author