Will CoD: MW3 have DMZ?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was confirmed as the latest addition to the franchise on Aug. 7, 2023. With the rumors getting verified with an official announcement, fans’ questions started revealing more about their favorite game modes, like whether DMZ will be in MW3?

As a game mode, mostly resembling Escape from Tarkov, DMZ has been a huge success. Not only did the CoD’s existing player base fall in love with the game mode, but even veterans who have been out of the franchise returned to try out DMZ, with some sticking around to play more of it.

While the yearly installments have been keeping the core game fresh, Warzone and DMZ have been pulling and retaining the numbers.

Is DMZ on CoD: MW3?

Yes, DMZ will be in CoD: MW3. The future of DMZ is likely to follow Warzone’s example, meaning its lifecycle will be independent of the yearly releases.

Warzone’s first edition lasted for two years until it was refreshed with Warzone 2, and both were free-to-play titles. DMZ was released in November 2022, meaning it should at least have another year before a revamp.

Despite having separate lifecycles, both DMZ and Warzone are expected to receive content updates that bring the MW3 into these titles.

Will there be a DMZ reset when CoD: MW3 releases?

Though nothing is confirmed, a DMZ reset is likely to take place with CoD: MW3’s release. New guns, maps, and changes could correspond to a seasonal reset, allowing players to start from scratch while exploring the latest content.

