Call of Duty gives long-awaited update on fate of DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 3

Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode, introduced in Warzone during the year of Modern Warfare 2, have been holding their breath the past few months as there was nary a mention of the extraction mode in the lead-up to Modern Warfare 3.

With Call of Duty Next due to kick off this Thursday, Oct. 5, detailing the future of CoD in MW3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile, it was looking bleak. But a new update from Activision today should lend some hope for fans of the mode moving forward.

Although DMZ won’t be showcased at #CODNext this week, we’re excited to share that we will continue to support the DMZ Beta. Players will have continuing infiltration opportunities for Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel — as well as Building 21 and… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 2, 2023

With new content for DMZ dwindling over the past few months along with little talk of it when compared to things like Zombies and Warzone’s new map, players began to lose hope. But today’s update is good for those looking to continue playing DMZ during MW3.

"Although DMZ won't be showcased at CoD Next this week, we're excited to share that we will continue to support the DMZ Beta," Activision said in a tweet today. "Players will have continuing infiltration opportunities for Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel — as well as Building 21 and Koschei Complex. Thank you for your continued support and dedication to the Beta!"

It remains to be seen just how the company will add to DMZ over time, but for now, confirmation that the mode isn’t being completely abandoned in favor of Zombies or something else is good news for those who enjoy the extraction gameplay loop.

Activision said it will share more information about what’s coming to DMZ “closer to season one” of MW3, which will likely start sometime in the beginning of December.

