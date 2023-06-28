DMZ Spetnaz Exposed: How to find the Spetnaz Documents in the Koschei Complex

DMZ’s Season Four brings with it plenty of new content, from a new deployment zone in Vondel to a new faction mission system. The newest faction, Phalanx, features a variety of missions on the new map—but every now and then, they’ll have you visiting some far-flung locations for information.

The tier three story mission Spetnaz Exposed is one of the most difficult and arduous story missions in the season and will require you to go to extreme lengths to acquire documents vital to Phalanx’s success.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It took me three attempts and a couple of buddies by my side to complete this task, which will see you delve into the depths of Al Mazrah’s Koschei Complex and across the foggy cityscape of Vondel.

Here’s how to complete the Spetnaz Exposed mission in DMZ.

Spetnaz Exposed mission in DMZ, a guide

Find the Spetnaz Documents in the Koschei Complex Alpha Cluster

Gear up, because this mission is far from easy. Drop into Al Mazrah and head for the Koschei Complex entrance—but on your way, we recommend you pick up a few things to help you on your quest.

At minimum, you should be entering the Complex with:

A three-plate armor vest

Night vision goggles

A car battery and jumper cables

A gas mask

Most of these items can be found in Koschei Complex but it will make your life a whole lot easier if you go in prepared. Enter the Complex and push through to the Chemical Plant. Along your way, you should come across a second car battery and jumper cables—bring those along with you.

Once you restore power to the bunker door, enter the Chemical Plant and head for the Alpha Cluster. The bunker doors to the Cluster are on the southwest of the Chemical Plant but are shut and require power. Look for the open power box between the doors, then attach the car battery and jumper cables to power up the switch.

Once you hit the switch, head inside and push through the enemies and sentry turrets to the main server room. Enter the room and proceed straight ahead until you reach the wall, then turn right. Hug the wall to your left until you reach a point where the balcony above has collapsed. Jump up the collapsed rubble and onto the balcony, then turn around and hug the right wall.

The documents are in a pretty tough-to-reach spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spetnaz Documents will be on the upper balcony in a corner next to some cardboard boxes and some old recording machines. Collect the documents, then extract them.

Deliver the documents to the Vondel University dead drop

Keep the documents in your inventory and drop into Vondel. You’ll want to head directly for the university dead drop in the north of the city.

The dead drop will be directly behind a gas station in G3. Simply place the documents inside the dumpster, and your mission will be complete. Your reward will be a weapon blueprint and a bundle of XP.

Pop the documents in, and you’ll be done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do note: If you die and lose the Spetnaz Documents before putting them in the dead drop, you will have to start the mission all over again. If you’d rather not risk losing them, I recommend dropping into Vondel with a Secure Backpack, just in case.

